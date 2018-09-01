LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls was unable to overcome its own mistakes in a 45-35 loss to South Houston in Saturday’s season opening game at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
Though the Knights were able to put together an impressive offensive performance, four turnovers and 120 yards worth of penalties put them too far behind early.
While quarterback Gavin Esquivel managed to throw for 231 yards and three touchdowns for Clear Falls, he was able picked off three times.
South Houston was able to use its balanced offensive possession game to take a 31-14 lead with 3:24 left in the third period.
Trojans quarterback Torrance Stevens threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the contest.
Keith Oliver and Ian Butler combined to haul in the three scores.
Clear Falls ramped up its offense at that point, scoring on its last three possessions, but was unable to keep pace.
Esquivel played an outstanding second half, throwing for 178 yards.
Brandon Woodson hauled in 10 passes for 171 yards, including a 72-yard strike from Esquivel with 2:03 remaining.
Dorian Mason had 91 receiving yards and two scores.
South Houston hindered comeback attempts by Clear Falls by holding on to the ball with a bruising ground game, particularly in the second half.
Running back Brodrick Williams proved difficult to take down, picking up 112 yards on 15 carries.
The Knights had trouble gaining any momentum on the ground as they were held to 21 rushing yards.
