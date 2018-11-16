COLUMBIA
In the end, La Marque wasn’t able to contain the one team capable of stopping them on Friday: themselves.
Plagued by penalties, the Cougars were bounced out of the postseason in a 27-19 loss to Bellville at Columbia’s Griggs Stadium in a Region III-4A-II bi-district round game that ended their season at 3-8. La Marque committed 15 penalties on the night yet were able to stay in the game until the final 1:11 of play.
“We were ready. It was there,” said Cougars coach Shone Evans. “We were ‘ready-fire-aim’ instead of ‘ready-aim-fire.’ We came out too revved up and the early penalties kind of set the tone.”
Along with the penalties, the Cougars missed two extra points and had a blocked punt that Bellville’s Payton Bills recovered in the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Brahmas (7-4) a 20-7 lead early in the third quarter.
Despite the errors, the La Marque offense found its groove behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Kobe Gatson, two going to Jauron Reid Jr. along with a combined 178 rushing yards from running backs Perry Preston (five carries, 69 yards) and Norvan Saldaña (15 carries, 109 yards).
Gatson’s third score of the night, a 20-yarder to Reid Jr. with 8:18 left, put the Cougars within 20-19, but on their next possession, Gatson’s pass to Reid was tipped into the hands of Zenian Martinez, who retuned the ball to the La Marque 6.
Brahmas back James Wiley then scored what proved to be the clinching score with 3:38 left.
Bellville took advantage of a wound-up La Marque defense in their first two possessions, taking advantage of four encroachment penalties by the Cougars. Robert Griggs capped the opening drive of the night with a 22-yard around the right end with 9:14 in the first before Jake Harris finished a 52-yard with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Brahmas a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Coogs needed one play to get back into the contest, as Preston took a short pass from Gatson and outran the Bellville defense on a 92-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 13-7 at the 9:41 mark of the second quarter.
After stopping the Brahmas at the La Marque 21 on the ensuing drive, the Cougars used a 56-yard run from Saldaña to get as far as the Bellville 19, but a penalty and a sack of Gatson left the Coogs empty as the first half ended.
“This team learned how to face adversity,” said Evans. “There were times where they might have melted earlier in the season, but they kept finding ways to get back into it. I’m proud of how far they’ve come.”
