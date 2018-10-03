FRIENDSWOOD
The stage is set.
As expected Ball High and Friendswood will be playing for the District 22-5A team tennis championship after both won big on Tuesday to push their league records to identical 5-0s.
The Tors defeated Crosby, 16-3, while the Mustangs turned in another 19-0 district shutout, their fifth in as many tries, at Galena Park.
Now the two locals will meet in Friendswood at 4 p.m. Tuesday to determine the 22-5A winner.
In the meantime, Texas City, still in the playoff hunt, was losing to Goose Creek Memorial 18-1, the Stings’ Janet Chavez avoiding a potential whitewash with a straight-set singles win in the No. 1 girls’ matchup.
“We’ve been preparing for this match all season, and we look forward to an outstanding afternoon of tennis that day,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said of the showdown with the Mustangs after beating Crosby.
Once again Tony Corrales and Maya Leisey, the Tors’ top boy and girl players, respectively, led the charge with twin two-win efforts.
Corrales first teamed up with Storm Simonin to win the No. 1 boys’ doubles, 8-1, then returned to the courts, streaking to a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the No. 1 singles.
Leisey was just as impressive, doubling with Aeris Buss at No. 1 for an 8-0 shutout and later easing to a 6-2, 6-0 win in the No. 1 singles.
The boys’ Jerry Santos racked up a key win at the No. 3 singles position, prevailing 6-1, 6-1. Daphne Morales did likewise on the girls’ side, winning 6-2, 6-4.
“They are all improving every day,” LeGate said of her players. “Their mindsets are stronger and more competitive as the days have been leading to Oct. 9, where we go on to play for first in our district.
“We are going to continue to work harder and play stronger. You’ve got to want it to win it, and they want it.”
Friendswood, the state’s No. 12 ranked team and No. 3 in Region III, obviously will have its say after soaring to an unblemished 95-0 individual record against the other 22-5A counterparts to date.
“We have our eye on the big prize at the end of our journey, but we need to take care of the intermediate steps along the way,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said.
“Step one is taking care of business in our district matches and being as ready as possible for the next step, the playoffs.”
Tuesday’s winner will play the fourth-place finisher from District 21 in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs, while the losing team will face 21’s third-place team.
Also headed for the postseason tournament in 6A will be Clear Creek, the probable District 24 runner-up now at 4-1 after the Wildcats shut out Dickinson on Tuesday, 19-0.
“After a bye week off, it was nice to get back on the courts,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “We were able to play some seniors that have put in a lot of hard work in the program at different spots.”
Ronnie Tran was one of those seniors Geise lauded, winning in doubles at the No. 3 position with freshman Ethan Nguyen, then later in singles at No. 6, both matches being 6-0, 6-0 double bagels.
Adding to the Wildcats’ win total was senior Lucas Tronchin, racking up a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the No. 1 boys’ singles.
In other 24-6A action involving locals, Clear Falls defeated Clear Springs, 16-3.
Leading the way for the Knights were Calli Ard with a hard-fought three-set win in the No. 2 girls’ singles and No. 1 boy, Reid Collier, in an easy straight-set decision.
“We won six of the seven doubles matches,” Clear Falls head coach Adam Kent said.
For the Chargers, freshman Ali Schwartz took part in two of their three wins, pairing up with Sarah Saweris in the No. 1 girls’ doubles and later beating Brissa Mendoza in the No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0.
Also winning for Clear Springs was Allie Camet in the No. 6 girls’ singles with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 thriller.
Clear Lake defended its 24-6A title with a 16-3 win over Clear Brook, finishing the district with a perfect 6-0 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.