DEER PARK
Top-seeded Carter Crookston moved two steps closer to a return trip to the University Interscholastic League State Tennis Tournament with a pair of straight-set wins on Wednesday at the Region III-6A Championships.
But after easing past Humble Kingwood's Caelum Dang in the first round, 6-0, 6-1, the Clear Creek junior had to dig in to finally get past Houston Lamar's upset-minded Alex Koong in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-4.
Crookston advances to Thursday's 8:30 a.m. semifinals at Deer Park High School against Katy Cinco Ranch's Brian Wan.
“(Koong) gave Carter some problems,” Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said afterward. “(Koong) was an under-the-radar player going into regionals apparently.”
Koong earlier in the first round upset Fort Bend Austin's No. 4-seeded Mythreyan Ganesh 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
“Carter's experience came through though,” Geise said. “Both sets were even at 4-4, and Carter figured out to pull out games to finish the sets.”
Nearby, Clear Creek teammates Alejandra Lopez and Griffin Baillargeon were also making their way to Thursday's 8:30 a.m. semifinals with a pair of big wins, beginning with a three-set dogfight with Fort Bend Clements' Chloe Ku and Gabriel Su.
Lopez and Baillargeon held on for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Ku/Su, then defeated Pearland Dawson's Danielle Rhodes and Ethan Martin in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-1.
“(Lopez and Baillargeon) cruised through the Dawson team,” Geise said.
Next up for the two Wildcats will be Kingwood's No. 1-seeded Maddie Bezner and Dalton Locke.
“We know we will have to be hitting on all cylinders and must have a plan on how to handle Locke's serve and net game,” Geise said of the semifinal bout.
Also advancing to Thursday's final four was Clear Springs' No. 4-seeded Alli Schwartz in the girls' singles.
Schwartz won twice on Wednesday, beating Baytown Sterling's Brooke Benoit in the first round, 6-2, 6-1, and Humble Atascocita's Blake Matthews in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-1.
Schwartz next faces Cypress-Fairbanks' No. 1-seeded Kayal Gownder at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, up at the Region III-5A Championships at Blythe Calfee Tennis Center in Willis, locals surviving the opening rounds on Wednesday were Friendswood's doubles teams of No. 1-seeded Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke in the girls and No. 3-seeded Race Haas/Noah Smistad in the boys.
Mitchell/Radtke only gave up three games in their two wins on Wednesday, beating College Station A&M Consolidated's Grace Gessner/Hannah Schmid in the first-round, 6-1, 6-1, and Alvin Shadow Creek's Abi Husain/Chelsea Saya-Ang in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-0.
In today's semifinals, Mitchell/Radtke will meet Georgetown's Jessica and Rachel Strait.
As for Haas and Smistad, they were just as impressive, knocking off Cedar Park's Bryce Bailey/Hamilton Watson in the first round, 6-1, 6-2, and Montgomery's Inaki Martinez/Derek Young in the quarterfinals, 6-3, 6-2.
In their respective semifinal, Haas/Smistad will challenge A&M Consolidated's No. 2-seeded Henning Schade/Joey Tindall.
Mustang teammates Nina Gonzalez and Josh Grewal will head to the courts first to finish their rain-ending quarterfinal match with A&M Consolidated's No. 2-seeded Natalia Cruz-Vespa/John Watson.
Gonzalez/Grewal, first-round shutout winners over Houston Waltrip's Allexa Smith/Jason Cornejo, trail Cruz-Vespa/Watson 6-0, 1-0.
Other Friendswood players, along with Ball High's Antoine Bayle in the boys' singles, took early exits.
The Mustangs' Adric Christensen won his first match against Cedar Park's Vishal Ahuja 6-0, 6-1, but lost in the quarterfinals to Richmond Lamar Consolidated's Travis Mistry 6-4, 6-2.
Bayle fell victim to Pflugerville's Connally's Wilson Nguyen in the first round, 6-1, 6-4.
Friendswood's other boys' doubles team, Andrew Litzinger/Frank Lu upset Connally's Nathan Hong/Hoang Le in the first round, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, but lost in the quarterfinals to Shadow Creek's John Mendoza/Savindu Wimalaoorlya 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
In the girls' singles action, the Mustangs' Mia Gonzalez and Nicole Mbibi both won their openers before being eliminated in the quarterfinals by the top two seeds, respectively.
Mbibi won a 7-6 (7-1), 5-7, 6-3 marathon over Barbers Hill's London King in the first round, while Gonzalez was beating A&M Consolidated's Michelle Wu 6-3, 6-2.
