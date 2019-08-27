LEAGUE CITY
Hosting the tall, talented and deep defending Class 6A state finalists Fort Bend Ridge Point on Tuesday, the Clear Springs Chargers were able to take a set but not the match, as the Lady Panthers picked up a 25-20, 25-13, 21-25, 25-10 win.
It was Ridge Point’s second win over the Chargers this season, having previously edged them out at the Adidas John Turner Classic tournament in Pearland during the first week of the regular season.
“We went in knowing that we already played them once, and we played them closely,” Clear Springs head coach Shannon McClellen said. “I think we definitely made some mental mistakes tonight. I tried everything; I played 14 of my 16 kids tonight.”
In a back-and-forth start to the match, Clear Springs led the first set 10-9, but kills from Raegan Rutherford and Claire Jeter and an ace from Karly Jackson helped Ridge Point build a 13-10 lead. The Lady Panthers led the rest of the way in the set, as a 6-1 run ballooned their lead to 19-13.
Nothing seemed to go right for the Chargers in the second set, as Ridge Point got a quick 5-1 lead and never looked back. Up 21-10, Clear Springs managed to score three straight points sparked by a kill from Alana Dawson, but Ridge Point rattled off four points in a row to finish off the set.
“Nothing good happened in the second set,” McClellen said. “We weren’t passing, we were hitting into blocks — and, I get it, they’re huge, but we didn’t do anything to help ourselves out.”
Winning the third set was the obvious highlight for the Chargers in the match, as they overcame an early deficit to take control of the frame. Down 6-4, Clear Springs put together a key 6-0 run highlighted by three consecutive kills from Shyia Richardson.
Ridge Point climbed all the way back to tie the set at multiple points, but, knotted at 20-20, the Chargers finished it off strong, fueled by kills from Erin Rogers, Haley Moses and Dawson.
“We ran a 5-1 (lineup) with Avery (Reynolds) in the third set, and I think we had a different mentality with that,” McClellen said. “Our communication was good, we got ahead early, and we stayed ahead pretty much the whole set. And then it got to a point where we were content with taking a set from Ridge Point, instead of having that killer instinct. We got complacent, and you saw what happened. It was not good.”
That surge from the end of the third set did not come close to carrying over to set No. 4, as Ridge Point got off to an astounding 11-0 lead, and saw its lead reach 15 points at 23-8.
“I called timeout at 7-0, and we still didn’t fix anything, we didn’t change anything, and that’s on us,” McClellen said. “Not to take anything away from Ridge Point, because, obviously, they’re amazing. They’re a really good team, but we didn’t play up to our capabilities and to my expectations of my kids.”
Richardson led Clear Springs in kills with 10, and also chipped in 12 digs. Reynolds had 26 assists and 12 digs, and Linsey Sackett had 13 digs and two aces.
The Chargers will look to rebound as they co-host the CCISD Tournament on Thursday and Saturday. In between that, they make the short drive to Friendswood for a match with the Lady Mustangs at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“The things that we need to work aren’t skill,” McClellen said. “It has nothing to do with our athletic ability or our volleyball skills. It’s out mindset. It’s our communication. We need to play with a little bit more urgency.”
ELSEWHERE
• Ball High 3, Stafford 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-13)
• Katy 3, Clear Creek 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-9)
• Texas City 3, Dickinson 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15)
• Deer Park 3, Friendswood 1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16)
• Pearland 3, Santa Fe 2 (25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 16-14)
Editor’s note: For more details, see the Aug. 27 volleyball roundup at galvnews.com.
