DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators added another plaque to the school’s extensive trophy case Saturday with a second-place finish at their home tournament.
The Richmond Foster Lady Falcons won the tournament title with a 25-20, 15-25, 25-15 victory over Dickinson. After dropping the opening set, the Lady Gators displayed one last flash of greatness with a resounding second-set win, but simply ran out of steam at the end of the match.
“That’s the furthest we’ve gone in a long, long time in this tournament, and hats off to Foster, because they’re a really good team,” Dickinson head coach Kati Farias said. “We came back in the second set, and I think we just didn’t have enough gas to pull off another victory. I’m really proud of their efforts, though.”
The Lady Gators recorded a thrilling 25-22, 17-25, 26-24 win over District 24-6A rival Clear Brook to punch their ticket to the championship match.
“They wanted to send a message to our district that we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with, and I think they just did that,” Farias said.
Dickinson entered the match highly energized, and it showed as the team built a big early lead and held off a late charge by the Wolverines to win the first set. The Lady Gators dug themselves a huge hole in the second set with Clear Brook getting out to an 8-0 lead and were unable to dig out.
It looked like Dickinson would suffer a similar fate in the third set, as Clear Brook scored the first three points, and led by as much as 21-17 late. But, a Wolverine serve into the net gave the Lady Gators an opening, and, led by senior outside hitter Sharanda Anderson’s three kills, they went on a 5-0 run to take the lead.
After a big block from Clear Brook tied the score, 24-24, an errant serve out of bounds and a kill from junior outside hitter Kaegan Rutherford sealed the match for Dickinson.
“We dug ourselves a hole once again, but this time, we were able to come back and regroup and get the job done,” Farias said. “So, I’m super proud of them.”
Dickinson opened Day 2 of the tournament by avenging a loss Thursday from Day 1 of the Gator Classic, sweeping Alvin Shadow Creek by scores of 25-14 and 25-23.
At 6-6 in the first set, Dickinson rattled off seven unanswered points to take a lead it would not relinquish, and the Lady Gators went on to end the set on a 6-0 run. Tied 23-23 in what was a back-and-forth second set, Dickinson went to its go-to hitter Amaya Young and then got an ace from Anderson to end the match.
“Our goal from the beginning this morning was to jump on them early and stay on them,” Farias said. “And even in that pressure situation, tied 23-23, we’re being confident in those situations to go for broke on big swings and that sort of thing.”
