IOWA COLONY
With no shark repellent at their disposal the Ball High Tors’ trip into shark infested waters did not go well at all, as the Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks smelt blood early and often to blow out the Tors by a final score of 59-16, Friday night at Freedom Field.
Shadow Creek scored just 46 seconds into the game, moving into the red zone on three plays of 19-plus yards, and then senior Marquez Huland rushed in from 10 yards out.
After a quick three-and-out by the Tors offense, Shark senior Kealon Jackson fielded a punt and housed it, 68 yards to put the Sharks up, 14-0.
After a poor snap on a punt the Tors gave the ball to the Sharks at the 13-yard line, and junior Jay’Veon Bell took advantage scoring on the first play.
Shadow Creek senior quarterback Jamarian George hit junior Jared Jackson for a 61-yard pass and the Sharks led it, 28-0.
Aided by poor Shadow Creek discipline, the Tors finally broke through when senior Martavian Jackson found sophomore Nehemiah Noel from 8 yards out and an extra point by senior Zach Lerner cut the Shadow Creek lead to 28-7 at the end of the first quarter.
A big interception by junior Deonza Yoakum set the Tors up at the Shadow Creek 34-yard line.
Lerner finished off the drive, hammering a 29-yard field goal through the uprights with 6:31 left in the second quarter and the Tors trailed, 35-10.
Huland slashed his way in from 47 yards out, and after a blocked punt set up the Sharks at the Ball High 18, the Sharks were in the end zone with George hooking up Jackson again to lead 49-10.
George and Shadow Creek added another touchdown right before the half with George finding Jackson again, from 13 yards out, to lead 56-10.
Tors backup quarterback, sophomore Graham Ledbetter, led Ball High on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, finishing it off with a 23-yard strike to senior Nigel Green to cut the Shadow Creek lead to 59-16.
Ball High junior Jared Kitchen recovered a Shadow Creek fumble late in the third quarter.
Ball High junior Clarence Dalton led all rushers with 21 carries for 118 yards as Ball High was held to just 201 total yards.
Next up for Ball High (2-3, 0-3 in District 10-5A) is a home game against Fort Bend Hightower (1-5, 1-2), 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.