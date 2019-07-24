LEAGUE CITY
With a warm welcome from a high quality group of players, new Clear Falls head coach Alison Williams takes over one of the Houston area’s top volleyball programs this season.
“They’re very respectful, and I think a lot of them have a lot of good volleyball knowledge and skills,” Williams said. “And, they’re not just worried about themselves, they are conscience of younger players and making them feel welcomed. They’re mindful of being leaders, and they’re mindful of how they can influence the younger kids.”
The Knights will feature a strong one-two punch in their attack this season with returning all-district first-teamers Mia Johnson, a junior outside hitter, and Rachel Brown, a junior middle blocker. Junior Blakely Montgomery is a returning all-district second-teamer who can either play right-side or setter, and junior middle blocker Marlee Maixner was an all-district honorable mention last season.
“I think attacking from the pins will definitely be a strength for us, with Mia and Rachel,” Williams said.
A challenge for Clear Falls is filling the void left by a strong senior class from last season’s team, which included outside hitter Katy Giusti, setters Savanna Schaff and Cassie Srb, and libero Erin Kearney, who was the all-district co-defensive player of the year.
“There will be a good core group to provide that leadership and varsity game experience for the new kids who will be on varsity,” Williams said.
Williams, a La Porte High School alum, most recently had a seven-year stint coaching at Wauconda (Illinois) High School near Chicago. A job opportunity for her husband saw her move from the Houston area and take the Wauconda job, but with two young children, the couple wanted to move closer to family back home.
“Our son is starting kindergarten this year, so we wanted to be back before he started school with both our families down here,” Williams said. “So, it was getting to be time to move back down.”
Prior to that, Williams coached for two years at La Porte, and has had previous stops at Dekaney and Alvin. In her career, Williams’ teams have consistently made the playoffs.
At Clear Falls, Williams will be tasked guiding a program that has already reached a state final (2014) and a state semifinal (2013) in its short nine-year history.
Clear Falls has reached the playoffs in each of the past eight seasons. Last season, the Knights were the District 24-6A runners-up with a 9-3 mark in league play and had a nice playoff run all the way to the regional quarterfinals, where they were swept by Pearland Dawson.
“It’s always competitive; you’ve got to show up everyday and be ready to play,” Williams said of the 24-6A competition. “I think it prepares you very well for the postseason, and the teams you’ll see there.”
Williams will enter the season as only the second head coach in Clear Falls volleyball program’s history. Former head coach Lyndsay Hodges moved to San Antonio to be closer to her parents and help them with their needs.
The Knights begin their regular season 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at home against Deer Park before entering the massive Adidas John Turner Classic tournament Aug. 8-10.
