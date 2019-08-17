DICKINSON
The four Galveston County teams in the Lady Gator Classic wrapped up the tournament Saturday with varying degrees of success.
The best showing came from the Friendswood Lady Mustangs, who started the day advancing to the semifinals of the gold bracket with a 25-16, 25-11 thrashing of Forney, but then fell to Alvin Shadow Creek (25-19, 15-25, 25-19) to be eliminated from championship contention. The Lady Mustangs ended on a positive note, though, with a 25-17, 25-15 victory over Richmond Foster.
The hosting Dickinson Lady Gators were also in the gold bracket, but were topped in the first round by Manvel (25-12, 25-18) and were then defeated by North Forney (14-25, 25-17, 25-19).
In the silver bracket, the Texas City Lady Stings went 1-2 on the day, falling to Baytown Sterling (25-15, 25-23) and Needville (22-25, 25-21, 25-14) after toppling Sweeny (25-22, 25-19).
Although missing three starters, Ball High had a blast in the bronze bracket, defeating Houston Second Baptist (25-22, 25-22) and dropping a tough one against Pasadena Dobie (25-14, 25-19). Due to the missing players, the Lady Tors called up two freshmen to the varsity roster, and at one point, featured a lineup that had five defensive specialists and a middle blocker.
Lady Tors head coach Michelle Profitt said the makeshift showed much improvement in the service game, and said the team had a lot of fun on the court, not feeling much pressure.
