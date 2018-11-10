Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Patchy drizzle possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Patchy drizzle possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.