Deer Park’s Kayla Zaid slides home safely past Clear Springs catcher Kelly Baker during the fourth inning of the first game of a regional final playoff series at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Deer Park’s Tabby Bailey, right, celebrates with teammates Haley Wilkerson, left, and Bryanna Fuentes after scoring during the first inning of the first game of a regional final playoff series against Clear Springs at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Deer Park’s Kayla Zaid slides safely into second base past Clear Springs’ Demi Elder during the fifth inning of the first game of a regional final playoff series at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Demi Elder makes the catch to force out Deer Park’s Tabby Baily during the third inning of the first game of a regional final playoff series at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Emma King is unable to make the diving catch in centerfield during the first inning of the first game of a regional final playoff series against Deer Park at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Deer Park’s Linda Gobea is out at home against Clear Springs catcher Kelly Baker during the fourth inning of the first game of a regional final playoff series at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland on Friday, May 28, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Behind a complete-game pitching gem from Hannah Benavides, timely hitting and taking advantage of Clear Springs Chargers miscues, the Deer Park Lady Deer opened the best-of-three Region III-6A softball championship series with a 9-1 win Friday night at Shadow Creek High School.
