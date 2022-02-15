Alief Taylor’s Ahnia Bolton uses the net to lift herself into position to free a ball that got stuck on the rim during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game against Clear Falls at Pearland High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Clear Falls’ Samora Watson reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game against Alief Taylor at Pearland High School on Tuesday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls’ Emiyah Farmer shoots against Alief Taylor’s Crystal Nwoke during the third quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Pearland High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls’ Samora Watson drives to the hoop against Alief Taylor’s Ahnia Bolton during the third quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Pearland High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls’ Mariah Davis leaps to the hoop against Alief Taylor’s Nataliyah Gray during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Pearland High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Alief Taylor’s Ahnia Bolton uses the net to lift herself into position to free a ball that got stuck on the rim during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game against Clear Falls at Pearland High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls’ Emiyah Farmer looks to pass against Alief Taylor’s Ahnia Bolton during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Pearland High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls’ Mariah Davis leaps to save a ball during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game against Alief Tayolor at Pearland High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
The Clear Falls Knights managed to withstand a tough Alief Taylor squad and survive their own struggles at the free throw line to advance in the playoffs with a 51-45 win in their Region III-6A bi-district game Tuesday night at Pearland High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.