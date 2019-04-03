FRIENDSWOOD
Locals are expected to fare well at the District 24-6A and 22-5A tennis tournaments Thursday and Friday.
In fact, several should make their way to the regional round when Friday’s respective championship matches are all completed.
Friendswood is the host school for the 22-5A meet, which starts at 9 a.m.
The Mustangs drew the No. 1 seeds in four of the five events up for grabs, with Ball High’s Maya Leisey and Storm Simonin grabbing the other top billing in the mixed doubles.
But seeded 2-3 behind the Tors are Friendswood’s Adri McElwain/Kiertan Patel and Nina Gonzalez/Josh Grewal, respectively.
“This is the most up-for-grabs division, the draw more of a toss-up,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said of the mixed doubles.
“Arguably we could advance both teams, but it will come down to who is playing well when it matters and who can make the proper adjustments to win.”
Rounding out the mixed doubles seeds are Texas City’s Samantha Gray and Conan Dunkel at No. 5.
Friendswood is predicted to win the boys singles and doubles, as well as the girls singles and doubles.
The Mustangs’ Adric Christensen is seeded No. 1 in the boys singles, with Ball High’s Antoine Bayle at No. 3 and Friendswood’s Rohan Sunkureddi at No. 6.
In the boys doubles, the Mustangs’ Race Haas/Noah Smistad and Andrew Litzinger/Frank Lu are the top two seeds, respectively, followed by Ball High’s Bryce Rosales/Jerry Santos at No. 3, Texas City’s Caleb Bryant/Daniel Gracia at No. 5 and the Tors’ William Harris/Mack Jobe at No. 6.
“Our boys and girls doubles teams are pretty clear cut favorites based on the seasons they have put together so far,” Cook said.
Friendswood’s dominance looks to continue in the girls action, where Mia Gonzalez is seeded No. 1 in the singles and teammates Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke and Maddie Coburn/Linh Van are seeded 1-2 in the doubles.
Rounding out the girls singles seeds are Ball High’s Aeris Buss at No. 2, the Mustangs’ Nicole Mbibi at No. 3 and Texas City’s Janet Anton at No. 4.
“We feel very confident in our team and our preparation heading into the varsity district tournament this week,” Cook said.
Meanwhile, over at the 24-6A tournament being held at Clear Brook High School, starting at 8:30 a.m., the big news is the absence of Clear Falls’ Reed Collier, who will have to sit out the postseason because of an untimely knee tendinitis injury.
“This not only opened the boys singles at district but also regionals and possibly state,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “You never like seeing a player with his talent having to pull out with an injury.”
What turned into a probable showdown between Collier and Clear Creek’s Carter Crookston, the No. 1 seed in the boys singles, is now a possible Crookston versus Clear Lake’s Anton Borovik, the No. 2 seed, final on Friday.
Also seeded in the boys singles are Clear Falls’ Grayson Van Pelt at No. 4 and Clear Springs’ Zander Cromwell at No. 5.
In the boys doubles, the Wildcats’ Brice Farine/Lucas Tronchin and David Hoover/Will Irvine are seeded 3 and 6, respectively, with Clear Springs’ Rudy Ji/Kevin Larios at No. 4.
The Chargers’ Alli Schwartz is favored to win the girls singles as the No. 1 seed, followed by Clear Falls’ Brissa Mendoza at No. 3, and Clear Creek’s Michaela Clark and Clarissa Valcoviak at 4-5, respectively.
In the girls doubles, the Wildcats’ Reagan Canales and Mary Tacorda are seeded No. 3, while Dickinson’s John’Na Baldwin/Cecilia Chong are the No. 5 seed.
Also, Clear Creek’s Alejandra Lopez and Griffin Baillargeon are seeded No. 2 in the mixed doubles, followed by Clear Springs’ Meghan Kannankutty/Kai Parker at No. 5 and the Wildcats’ Payton Pagan/Ryan Blackwood at No. 6.
“I feel really good about our chances in the boys singles and mixed doubles,” Geise said. “The girls doubles is absolutely wide open, so that will be an interesting bracket to watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.