LEAGUE CITY
Up 14-0 entering the start of the third quarter, Clear Falls coach Zack Head rolled the dice against Mother Nature with an arching kickoff that danced into the wind at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
LEAGUE CITY
Up 14-0 entering the start of the third quarter, Clear Falls coach Zack Head rolled the dice against Mother Nature with an arching kickoff that danced into the wind at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
A couple of twists and turns later, the Knights ended up with the ball and turned it into Marquis Tarver’s third touchdown that all but knocked out any hopes of a Pearland Dawson rally as Clear Falls rolled to a 35-14 win over the Eagles in a Region III-6A-II bi-district round game on Friday night.
“It was a gamble, but to be able to recover the kickoff, seize momentum and score was a huge swing for us,” said Head, whose team (9-2 overall) will visit C.E. King next Friday at a time yet to be announced.
Tarver (14 carries, 99 yards) ripped off his longest run of the night when he scored from 29 yards out to extend the Knights’ lead to 21-0 with 10:15 in the third. Dawson (6-5) was finally able to score when Bryce Burgess scored on an 11-yard run to trim the deficit to 21-7 at the 6:38 mark of the quarter.
The good will the Eagles felt lasted all of 18 seconds when Max Williams took the ensuing kickoff, faked a reverse and found a wall of blockers that freed him to complete a 100-yard return for a touchdown to give Clear Falls a 28-7 advantage.
A Collin Johnson 1-yard touchdown run brought Dawson within 28-14 with 5:31 left, but Landon Vessel’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Russell sealed the deal with 1:40 remaining.
Defense set the stage when Dawson running back Bryce Burgess stumbled short of the first down marker on a fourth-and-2, putting the ball at the Clear Falls 38. The Knights then let Tarver loose against the Eagles defense with the senior carrying four times for 37 yards, with the final tote going for a 6-yard touchdown run that put Clear Falls up 7-0 with 6:18 left in the first.
Clear Falls used the same template to increase the lead. After stopping Dawson on downs, the Knights went on a 10-play, 72-yard drive that was highlighted by a Dylan Proctor 26-yard reception on a third-and-15 at their own 49. Three plays later, Tarver plunged in from 3 yards out to make it 14-0 with 6:41 before intermission.
The Knights were also helped by recording four sacks and a pair of interceptions from Joshua Moore to put the chill on an offense that came in averaging 30 points per game.
“I’m proud of our defense,” said Head. “They flew around, played their assignments and got after it.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.