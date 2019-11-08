Friendswood’s Christian Lee holds the ball out after crossing the goal line for the Mustangs’ first score during the first quarter against Angleton at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Angleton defensive back Trayvon Smith breaks up a pass intended for Friendswood’s John McCabe in the end zone during the first quarter at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Angleton running back JT Anderson breaks through the Friendswood defense for first down yardage during the third quarter at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Angleton wide receiver Christian Parkins pushes ahead for extra yardage against Friendswood’s Nick Abowd during the third quarter at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
The Angleton Wildcats ended a tough 2019 campaign on a high note with a victory against a Friendswood Mustangs team with one eye already focused on the postseason, as Jose Rodriguez’s late two-point conversion run provided the go-ahead points in the 36-35 win.
