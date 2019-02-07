On Tuesday the high school girls basketball season concluded for most of Galveston County’s teams. Ball High, Friendswood, Clear Springs, Clear Falls, Hitchcock, Bay Area Christian and O’Connell are among those who have clinched playoff spots. The boys basketball season continues to wind down Friday with a couple of marquee matchups on the schedule. Here’s a look at what’s going on.
FRIDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Bay City at La Marque boys: It’s been somewhat of an up-and-down season for the three teams jostling for position at the top of the District 24-4A standings, and the La Marque Cougars (4-2 in district) will look to end the Bay City Blackcats’ (5-2) regular season with a loss to pull ahead of them for first place in 24-4A.
La Marque won the teams’ previous matchup in Bay City, 77-67, but has district defeats against Brazosport (4-2) and West Columbia (3-3). The Cougars avenged their loss against Brazosport with a 57-47 win last Friday, and will close the regular season next Tuesday against Columbia. The Blackcats’ other district loss came against Brazosport, who they beat in their rematch Tuesday.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake at Dickinson: The Dickinson Gators have remained undefeated running the District 24-6A gauntlet, so far, but they close the regular season with their two toughest district opponents, starting Friday with the Clear Lake Falcons.
The Gators (10-0 in district) rode a huge second half from star point guard Truman Mark to win the teams’ previous district matchup, 74-68, but the Falcons (8-2) haven’t lost since that setback, coming into the rematch as winners of five straight, including avenging a first-round loss to rival Clear Creek.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
ALSO ON FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
• Boys:
Ball High at Goose Creek Memorial, 7 p.m.
Clear Creek at Clear Brook, 7 p.m.
Clear Falls at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.
Friendswood at Baytown Lee, 7 p.m.
Crosby at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Galena Park at Texas City, 7 p.m.
Christian Home School at Bay Area Christian, 7:30
O’Connell at Huntsville Alpha Omega, 7:30 p.m.
• Girls:
La Marque at Bay City, 6:30 p.m.
Christian Home School at Bay Area Christian, 6 p.m.
O’Connell at Huntsville Alpha Omega, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A girls
Clear Springs — 11-1
Clear Lake — 9-3
Clear Falls — 9-3
Alvin — 6-6
Clear Creek — 5-7
Dickinson — 1-11
Clear Brook — 1-11
Tuesday’s results:
Clear Springs 64, Clear Creek 58
Alvin 44, Dickinson 37
Clear Lake 51, Clear Brook 37
(Open) Clear Falls
• District 22-5A girls
Goose Creek Memorial — 12-2
Ball High — 12-2
Friendswood — 12-2
Crosby — 8-6
Texas City — 5-9
Santa Fe — 5-9
Baytown Lee — 1-13
Galena Park — 1-13
Tuesday’s results:
Ball High 44, Lee 22
Friendswood 76, Crosby 50
Texas City 61, Santa Fe 41
GCM 92, Galena Park 20
• District 24-6A boys
Dickinson — 10-0
Clear Creek — 8-2
Clear Lake — 8-2
Clear Brook — 4-6
Clear Springs — 4-7
Clear Falls — 1-9
Alvin — 1-10
Tuesday’s results:
Clear Creek 60, Clear Springs 50
Dickinson 77, Alvin 62
Clear Lake 68, Clear Brook 57
(Open) Clear Falls
• District 22-5A boys
Texas City — 11-1
Ball High — 10-2
Friendswood — 9-3
Crosby — 6-6
Goose Creek Memorial — 5-7
Baytown Lee — 5-7
Galena Park — 1-11
Santa Fe — 1-11
Tuesday’s results:
Ball High 61, Lee 48
Friendswood 58, Crosby 40
Texas City 75, Santa Fe 54
GCM 71, Galena Park 45
Editor’s note: The District 22-5A girls tri-champions Ball High, Friendswood and Goose Creek Memorial flipped coins to determine playoff seeding. GCM won the No. 1 seed, with Ball High getting No. 2 and Friendswood getting No. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.