BARBERS HILL EAGLES

Head coach: Tom Westerberg

2018 record: 7-4, 5-2 in district (lost to Manvel, 62-42, in bi-district round)

Returning starters: 5 offense, 6 defense

Key players: OL Casey Collier, WR Cameron Cauley, QB Conner Dunham, LB Calvin Branin

BAYTOWN LEE GANDERS

Head coach: Tim Finn

2018 record: 4-6, 2-5 in district

Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense

Key players: QB Ijenea Wooley, RB Ja'Kenan Davis, DL Edgar Pulido, LB Kyle McKiernan

CROSBY COUGARS

Head coach: Jerry Prieto

2018 record: 7-3, 4-3 in district

Returning starters: 4 offense, 3 defense

Key players: LB Hunter Bailey, DB Marcus Jnoffin, OL Keegan Schexnayder, OL Blaine Berry

DAYTON BRONCOS

Head coach: Jeff Nations

2018 record: 0-10, 0-7 in district

Returning starters: 3 offense, 4 defense

Key players: QB Chris Olige, WR/DB Bryce Chimene, LB Gavin Bennett, OL Dimitris Washington

NEDERLAND BULLDOGS

Head coach: Monte Barrow

2018 record: 10-2, 6-1 in district (lost to Marshall, 63-24, in area round)

Returning starters: 5 offense, 5 defense

Key players: RB Kade Scott, QB Bryce McMorris, DB Logan Nguyen, DB Cedric Pete

PORT NECHES-GROVES INDIANS

Head coach: Brandon Faircloth

2018 record: 9-4, 6-1 in district (lost to Fort Bend Marshall, 53-14, in regional semifinal)

Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense

Key players: WR Kaleb Wuenschel, OL Jaylen Garth, QB Blake Bost, LB Santiago Agudelo

VIDOR PIRATES

Head coach: Jeff Mathews

2018 record: 4-6, 1-6 in district

Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense

Key players: RB Chad Nunez, QB Quentin Root, LB Mason Brown, LB Gage Galloway

