BARBERS HILL EAGLES
Head coach: Tom Westerberg
2018 record: 7-4, 5-2 in district (lost to Manvel, 62-42, in bi-district round)
Returning starters: 5 offense, 6 defense
Key players: OL Casey Collier, WR Cameron Cauley, QB Conner Dunham, LB Calvin Branin
BAYTOWN LEE GANDERS
Head coach: Tim Finn
2018 record: 4-6, 2-5 in district
Returning starters: 7 offense, 7 defense
Key players: QB Ijenea Wooley, RB Ja'Kenan Davis, DL Edgar Pulido, LB Kyle McKiernan
CROSBY COUGARS
Head coach: Jerry Prieto
2018 record: 7-3, 4-3 in district
Returning starters: 4 offense, 3 defense
Key players: LB Hunter Bailey, DB Marcus Jnoffin, OL Keegan Schexnayder, OL Blaine Berry
DAYTON BRONCOS
Head coach: Jeff Nations
2018 record: 0-10, 0-7 in district
Returning starters: 3 offense, 4 defense
Key players: QB Chris Olige, WR/DB Bryce Chimene, LB Gavin Bennett, OL Dimitris Washington
NEDERLAND BULLDOGS
Head coach: Monte Barrow
2018 record: 10-2, 6-1 in district (lost to Marshall, 63-24, in area round)
Returning starters: 5 offense, 5 defense
Key players: RB Kade Scott, QB Bryce McMorris, DB Logan Nguyen, DB Cedric Pete
PORT NECHES-GROVES INDIANS
Head coach: Brandon Faircloth
2018 record: 9-4, 6-1 in district (lost to Fort Bend Marshall, 53-14, in regional semifinal)
Returning starters: 6 offense, 5 defense
Key players: WR Kaleb Wuenschel, OL Jaylen Garth, QB Blake Bost, LB Santiago Agudelo
VIDOR PIRATES
Head coach: Jeff Mathews
2018 record: 4-6, 1-6 in district
Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense
Key players: RB Chad Nunez, QB Quentin Root, LB Mason Brown, LB Gage Galloway
