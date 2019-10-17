Fort Bend Hightower's Ro'Derrick Johnson cuts between Ball High's Moses Alexander, left, and Zyshonne Simmons on a 73-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Ball High quarterback Terry Webb is sacked by Fort Bend Hightower's Jordyn Rosborough during the third quarter at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Fort Bend Hightower's Ro'Derrick Johnson cuts between Ball High's Moses Alexander, left, and Zyshonne Simmons on a 73-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High's Moses Alexander intercepts a pass intended for Fort Bend Hightower's JaQualon Scott during the second quarter at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High's Clarence Dalton stiff-arms Fort Bend Hightower's Jakari Landry during the second quarter at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Fort Bend Hightower's Ronald Carroll scores past Ball High's Byron Sweeny during the third quarter at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Fort Bend Hightower's Ronald Carroll breaks through the Ball High defense during the third quarter at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High quarterback Terry Webb is brought down by Fort Bend Hightower's Jordyn Rosborough during the second quarter at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High's Kristian Dalton walks from the tunnel before the Tors' road game against Fort Bend Hightower at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Fort Bend Hightower's Trey Thomas sprints past Ball High's Josh Hickman during the first quarter at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Tuffy the Tornado stands on the sideline during the Tors' road game against Fort Bend Hightower at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High's Nehemiah Noel leaves Fort Bend Hightower's Kobie Campbell in his wake on the way to the end zone during the second quarter at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High's Kristian Dalton, left, and Cephus Scott celebrate a sack during the second quarter against Fort Bend Hightower at Hall Stadium in Missouri City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
The Ball High Tors fought hard but could not overcome a multitude of miscues and a flat offensive performance in the second half, as the Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes collected a 33-7 win in a frequently chippy game Thursday night at Hall Stadium.
