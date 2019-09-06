ALLEN
Despite a resilient second half, Dickinson ultimately went the way of every other opponent to set foot inside Allen’s prized Eagle Stadium.
The Gators’ 300-mile drive north culminated in a 38-24 loss to state juggernaut Allen on Friday’s in the first-ever meeting between the two.
Unbeaten in its home stadium, Allen did its damage through a myriad of big gains through the air and on the ground, totaling 376 yards of offense and leading the Gators by as many as 21 points before Dickinson began chipping away.
Despite trailing early in the third quarter, 35-14, the Gators made a game of it over the back half of the frame with 10 unanswered points. Senior kicker Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez converted a 37-yard field goal, and just a few minutes later, following an interception by senior Savien Arnett, the Gators crept to within two scores after a 6-yard touchdown run by junior Ausaru Allah.
Dickinson did so despite having to call on backup junior quarterback Marlon Allen, who relieved starter Mike Welch midway through the third quarter. Dickinson head coach John Snelson said that Welch’s exit stemmed from a back injury sustained in the first half.
Like Welch, Allen was at the mercy of an aggressive Eagle pass rush that had both Gator signal-callers on the move plenty.
“We’ve got tough kids, but made too many mistakes against a quality opponent,” Snelson said. “Allen’s not going to beat themselves, and we just made too many mistakes with turnovers and foolish penalties.”
It was a far cry from the way the evening began, as the Gators fired a shot across the bow just 19 seconds into the ballgame, dialing up the tried-and-true quarterback-receiver connection of seniors Mike Welch and Darryl Harris. The Gators’ lengthy wideout had on a step on the Allen secondary on the first play from scrimmage and hauled in a 74-yard touchdown pass from Welch for an immediate 7-0 lead.
“When you come into a place like this, you have to come out swinging and that’s what we wanted to do,” Snelson said. “We got off to a good start, but need to be able to sustain it.”
Although Welch, who passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, went back to the Harris well a bunch throughout the evening, with Dickinson’s top pass catcher totaling five receptions for 112 yards, junior tight end Jathan Caldwell had some success of his own. The Gators caught the Allen defense napping twice in coverage on Caldwell early in the second quarter, which resulted in the tight end hauling in a 26-yard touchdown pass down the seam to knot the count at 14-14 with 11:24 left in the first half.
The remainder of the frame, however, belonged to the Eagles.
What Allen’s approach lacked in efficiency — the Gators limited the Eagles to just 10-of-24 passing in the first half — it made up for in big plays, with senior Darrion Sherfield nudging Allen back in front with a 70-yard touchdown catch and junior Jordan Johnson breaking off a 68-yard touchdown run to stake the Eagles to a 28-14 halftime lead.
Although Dickinson hung tough with 228 yards in the first half, penalties were a bugaboo — flagged seven times through two quarters, including multiple infractions that wiped out big gains by the Gators.
Dickinson returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Pearland Dawson.
