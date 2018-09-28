LEAGUE CITY
Coming off a rugged non-district schedule, the Clear Springs Chargers were out to prove they were better than their record showed, and that they had become better by playing some of the state’s best programs.
They did just that in a 64-27 win over the Clear Falls Knights in the teams’ District 24-6A opener Friday night at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“The kids felt like the game was a little bit slower tonight than it has been, and that’s why we did that (non-district schedule) — to learn what kind of intensity you’ve got to match to play at a high level,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said. “I feel like that they did a good job of playing from the get-go tonight. There’s still some things we’ve got to clean up, but the intensity was there.
“In those first four games, we showed we could be a pretty good football team, at times, but we didn’t bring the intensity and the consistency all the time like a great team does,” Dailey added.
Simply put, Clear Springs’ offense could not be stopped, and while a game Clear Falls offense initially kept things close, the Chargers steadily widened the gap between the two teams.
“We’ve got to play more physical on defense, and guys have got to execute what they’re coached to do,” Clear Falls head coach Zach Head said. “We’ve got to find a way to put them in positions to do that. Offensively, we’ve got to be more precise. We can’t drop the ball, we’ve got to see the hole in the running game. We’ve got to be sharp. But, I was proud of our kids’ effort. They played hard.”
Clear Springs received the opening kickoff and began steadily marching down field. Running back Todd Hudson II (19 carries, 160 yards, three TDs) ripped off a 38-yard run during the drive and finished it off with a 5-yard touchdown scamper for the 7-0 lead 3:05 into the game.
After forcing a Knights three-and-out, the Chargers grabbed a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Garrett Rooker capped a quick 53-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone on the QB keeper.
On Clear Falls’ ensuing possession, a 31-yard kickoff return by Brandon Woodson (five receptions, 65 yards, one TD) set the Knights up with a short field. Patrick Florence slipped out of the backfield on a play-action fake and quarterback Gavin Esquivel (22-for-39, 276 yards, four TDs) found his running back wide open for a 27-yard TD pass. A fumbled hold on the extra point kick kept the score at 14-6.
The Knights took advantage of a Chargers lost fumble near midfield, moving 54 yards on 11 plays, with a 12-yard TD pass from Esquivel to Donte Proctor cutting Clear Springs’ lead to 14-13 with 39 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Two big pass plays from Clear Springs — a 35-yard jump ball won in the end zone by tight end Terrance Woodson and a 57-yard strike to Isaiah Bibb (six receptions, 147 yards, two TDs; nine carries, 61 yards, one TD) — saw the Chargers’ lead swell to 28-13 by the 8:24 mark of the second quarter.
The Knights responded with a big pass play of their own on a 43-yard connection to Dan Dishman (seven receptions, 88 yards, one TD), but the Chargers scored two more unanswered TDs — a 28-yard Hudson II run and a 1-yard Hudson run (which was set up by a snazzy double-reverse pass trick play that went for 40 yards) — to take a 42-20 lead into the halftime break.
The Chargers continued to pull away in the second half with scores on a 16-yard TD pass to Bibb and a 63-yard kickoff return TD by Hudson II in the third quarter, and a 1-yard Bibb TD run and a 38-yard field goal by Evan Mason in the fourth quarter.
Clear Falls’ final score of the game came on a 23-yard TD pass to Woodson at the 4:30 mark of the third quarter — which was immediately answered by Hudson II’s kickoff return TD.
Clear Springs (2-4 overall, 1-0 in District 24-6A) has a bye week next before returning to action 7 p.m. Oct. 12 back at Challenger Columbia Stadium against Clear Brook. Clear Falls (3-2, 0-1) also faces Clear Brook up next, with the game set to kick off 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
