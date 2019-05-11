AUSTIN
It was gold and silver for Clear Springs hurdler Kirk Collins who blasted the field to capture gold in the Class 6A 110-meter hurdles at the UIL state track and field championships in Austin.
Collins blazed to first in 13.82 to finish three-tenths ahead of Treyvon Mays of Spring.
“Weather was good for running, my legs felt good and I got a good start,” said Collins, who was besieged by fans and supporters.
Collins had an amazing day when he won silver in the 300-meter hurdles finishing in 36.86 to Ryan Williams of Arlington Bowie, who was first in 36.81, five-hundredths of a second ahead of Collins.
Jackeria Woodkins dominated the Class 4A girls 400-meter field to win state gold. Braving the winds and cooler than normal temperatures, Woodkins had a relatively slow start but pulled steadily away over the second half of the race to take first place. Woodkins won in 55.88, over a tenth ahead of Kiara Brown of Dallas Carter. Woodkins finished sixth in the 200-meter race in eerie similarity to her gold medal, but as she was kicking into gear the shorter race was over.
Wait until next year. Dickinson sophomore Destiny Smith placed fourth in the Class 6A girls 300-meter hurdles as she had a single mis-step on the next-to-last hurdle and finished in 43.42. Smith demonstrated power and good technique while setting the stage for a return engagement.
“I felt good and will just train harder,” said Smith, as the difference between second and fourth was a single stride.
Taylor Armstrong was first in 42.19 with Alexander Webster of The Woodlands was second with Victoria Mathiew if Fort Bend Travis was their desks than a half second ahead of Smith.
Lionell Frederick of Clear Springs placed seventh in the Class 6A discus with a best throw of 165-03. Oscar Rodriguez of Del Rio won the event with a toss of 189-00, 5 feet further than second place Sean Stavinoha of The Woodlands.
Olivia Lueking of Clear Creek easily cleared the opening height of 11 feet, six inches but it took the sophomore three tries to clear thaw 12-foot barrier. Lueking missed all three tries at 12-6 to finish seventh in the Class 6A girls pole vault state competition.
Sarah Tackitt of Wolfforth Frenship and Avianna Trinidad of Smithson Valley both cleared 12-9 and were forced to a head to head “jump off” with Tackitt winning the gold, Trinidad the silver and Hannah Miller of Cypress Ranch winning bronze.
Kennedy Wade of Clear Falls ran a great first lap in her 800-meter competition and was on the heels of gold medalist Je Jaeger-Daeaky of El Paso Coronado, but after running her first 400 meters in 1:05.4, Wade slowed to 1:07 in the second lap and finished in 2:13.56, placing sixth behind the winning time of 2:07.40 as Jaeger-Darakjy cut two seconds off her second lap.
Clear Falls 400-meter sprinter Chermariea Hardy finished seventh in her event, which was won by Humble Summer Creek sophomore Dynasty McClennon in 53.25. Hardy finished in 55.83, although the junior was closing hard the final 80 meters and had enough left at the end to likely have medaled had the race gone another 10 meters.
Dickinson’s Koi Johnson was so close to medaling, not once but twice, as she managed a pair of fourth place finishes in the girls Class 6A triple jump and long jump competition. In both events, the Dickinson senior finished three quarters of one inch out of the medals.
Jasmine Moore of Mansfield Lake Ridge won the triple jump with a best leap of 44-10. Lorielle Daniel of Lewisville Marcus was second at 41-06. Johnson cleared her best on her fourth jump but fouled on her final attempt as the bronze medal went to Michelle Graham of Katy Cinco Ranch who kept a best of 41-03 to Johnson’s 41-02.25.
Long jump was just as tantalizingly close. Moore doubled up her gold winning first with a best jump of 20-07. Claire Brysnt of Houston Memorial was second with a best jump of 20-04 then it got really close. Eventual bronze medalist Lorielle Daniel of Marcus jumped 19-01.5 on her third jump then fouled twice while Johnson hit her 19-00.75 on her second jump then fouled twice.
Clear Falls entered the state girls 4x400m relay finals late Saturday night with the fourth fastest qualifying time. Less than a second separated Duncanville, McKinney Boyd and Clear Falls from each other although each of the three were five seconds slower than figurine state champion Desoto.
Six runners qualified on the Clear Falls team Kennedy Wade, Afiah Brathwaite, Ja’Nyla Tucker, Chermariea Hardy, Destiny Muckelroy, and Ashley Sisson.
