TEXAS CITY
A competitive back-and-forth game had a thrilling ending, as a long touchdown in the final seconds delivered a 35-28 win for the Clear Falls Knights over the Texas City Stings on Friday at Stingaree Stadium.
Facing third-and-20 with the score tied 28-28, Clear Falls quarterback Gavin Esquivel (16-for-27, 354 yards, two TDs) delivered a ball to Brandon Woodson (six receptions, 133 yards, two TDs), and the speedster found nothing but open spaces on a perfectly-executed 72-yard screen pass TD to give the Knights a 35-28 lead with just 8 seconds left in the game.
“We know Brandon can make some plays, and I knew they’d be playing off, so why not throw the screen to him and see if he can take it to the house,” Clear Falls head coach Zach Head said. “We made a hell of a play, we blocked it up right, and there you go. It was a great job.”
Clear Falls scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to grab a 28-21 lead. A 38-yard pass from Esquivel to Dan Dishman (three receptions, 120 yards) helped set up a 12-yard TD run by Tray Lyle (14 carries, 62 yards, two TDs). Esquivel then found Woodson for the two-point conversion.
A 33-yard run by Patrick Florence (13 carries, 79 yards) and a 34-yard catch by Dorian Mason (four receptions, 80 yards) preceded a 14-yard TD run by Donte Proctor (four carries, 38 yards, one TD).
“In the second half, we were able to protect the ball better, settle in and get our run game going,” Head said. “The biggest thing for our kids was perseverance. We talk all the time about overcoming adversity, and when you continue to fight and battle, good things happen. Tonight is an example of that.”
A 23-yard TD run by Texas City’s Jo’Vel McDaniel — his third score of the night — knotted the score at 28-28 with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t put people away, and they’re a good football team with some explosive people,” Texas City head coach Leland Surovik said. “We just couldn’t get back on our mojo (in the second half), and when it got tied up, we kind of just tucked our shoulders.
“We need to hold onto this one; I mean, we fought hard, but the kids need to know just because you fight for it, doesn’t mean it’s going to happen,” Surovik added. “You’ve got to fight through it, and you’ve got to want it more than they do.”
After stopping Clear Falls on fourth-and-6 on the game’s opening drive, Texas City got excellent field position at the Knights’ 43-yard line and found the end zone in quick fashion for the first score. A 27-yard pass from Phillip McDaniel (5-for-12, 93 yards, one TD, one interception; 15 carries, 43 yards) to Jordan Simmons-Collins set up a 16-yard TD run by Jo’Vel McDaniel (six carries, 81 yards, three TDs) for a 7-0 lead at the 9:37 mark of the first quarter.
The Stings then ballooned their lead to 14-0 midway through the first quarter, when they pounced on a muffed punt, and then had Jo’Vel McDaniel score on the first play afterward — again finding the end zone from 16 yards out.
The Knights responded with a meticulous 75-yard scoring drive capped by an 8-yard TD run by Lyle to cut the lead to 14-7.
The two teams traded TDs in the second quarter, with Phillip McDaniel finding Dayton Booker (three receptions, 49 yards, one TD) on a 16-yard TD pass early in the period, and Esquivel hitting Woodson on a 26-yard TD right before the end of the first half, as the Stings took a 21-13 lead into the break.
Clear Falls missed a golden opportunity right before its second scoring drive. After a Bryce McMillian interception plus a Stings personal foul set the Knights up at Texas City’s 27-yard line, Clear Falls drove the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line, only to see a lost fumble end the drive.
The Knights also missed a potential go-ahead field goal from 20 yards out with 2:14 left in the game.
Next Friday, the Knights host Goose Creek Memorial at Veterans Memorial Stadium, and the Stings will face Clear Lake at Challenger Columbia Stadium. Both games are set for 7 p.m. starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.