Clear Springs’ Caela Trivitt and Pearland’s Rylee Grays battle for possession of the ball during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Dawson High School in Pearland on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Clear Springs’ Amirah Gray shoots a fallaway jumper against Pearland’s Aryelle Stevens during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Dawson High School in Pearland on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Pearland’s La’Niah Thornton pulls down a rebound in front of Clear Springs’ Kylenn Tolopka during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Dawson High School in Pearland on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Clear Springs’ Kenna Gibson tries to drive around the defense of Pearland’s Paige Bonner during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Dawson High School in Pearland on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Kylenn Tolopka leaps to the hoop past Pearland’s Aryelle Stevens during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Dawson High School in Pearland on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs head basketball coach Pamela Crawford speaks to her team between quarters at a bi-district playoff game against Pearland at Dawson High School in Pearland on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Pearland’s La’Niah Thornton grabs a rebound against Clear Springs’ Caela Trivitt during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Dawson High School in Pearland on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
After the final buzzer sounded in Monday night’s Region III-6A bi-district girls basketball playoff contest, no one could question the Clear Springs Chargers’ effort. For retiring head coach Pam Crawford, that’s all she could ask for in what will go down as her final game.
