After the Clear Springs boys basketball team may have salvaged their playoff hopes with a key win over Clear Brook on Tuesday, the Clear Creek girls team will look to do the same when they take the court Friday. Here’s a look at what’s happening.
FRIDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Clear Lake at Clear Creek girls: The Clear Creek Wildcats were dealt a tough road block on their path to the playoffs with a 42-40 loss at Alvin on Tuesday, but can get themselves right back on track with a win over rival Clear Lake at home Friday night.
The first matchup at Clear Lake (6-2 in district) saw the Falcons score a razor-thin victory, 37-36, and start a three-game losing skid for Clear Creek (5-4), which had began the District 24-6A season 3-0.
Tip off for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Butler Gym.
• Clear Creek at Clear Lake boys: It’s a rare occasion when these two long-time rivals don’t deliver an exciting game in a fun atmosphere for a must-see matchup.
The Falcons (4-2 in district) will be looking to avenge a 64-59 loss at Clear Creek (6-1) in their previous contest, as well as pull even in the loss column with the Wildcats. A win for the Wildcats not only means the bragging rights of a season sweep over their rival, but puts them that much further ahead of Clear Lake in the District 24-6A standings. A win here for Clear Creek is also a huge step toward remaining in contention for a district championship.
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Krueger Field House.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE FRIDAY
• Boys:
Galena Park at Ball High, 7 p.m.
Clear Falls at Alvin, 7 p.m.
Clear Springs at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Friendswood, 7 p.m.
Texas City at Baytown Lee, 7 p.m.
La Marque at West Columbia, 7 p.m.
Hitchcock at Palacios, 7:30 p.m.
Pasadena First Baptist at Bay Area Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands Chinquapin at O’Connell, 7:30 p.m.
• Girls:
Ball High at Galena Park, 7 p.m.
Alvin at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.
Friendswood at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Baytown Lee at Texas City, 7 p.m.
West Columbia at La Marque, 6:30 p.m.
Hitchcock at Palacios, 6:15 p.m.
Pasadena First Baptist at Bay Area Christian, 6 p.m.
Highlands Chinquapin at O’Connell, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A girls
Clear Springs — 7-1
Clear Falls — 7-2
Clear Lake — 6-2
Clear Creek — 5-4
Alvin — 4-4
Dickinson — 1-8
Clear Brook — 0-9
Tuesday’s results:
Alvin 42, Clear Creek 40
Clear Falls 52, Dickinson 42
Clear Springs 70, Clear Brook 48
(Open) Clear Lake
• District 22-5A girls
Friendswood — 9-1
Goose Creek Memorial — 8-2
Ball High — 8-2
Crosby — 7-3
Santa Fe — 4-6
Texas City — 3-7
Baytown Lee — 1-9
Galena Park — 0-10
Tuesday’s results:
Ball High 56, Santa Fe 36
Friendswood 60, Texas City 24
Crosby 59, Galena Park 20
GCM 71, Lee 22
• District 24-6A boys
Dickinson — 7-0
Clear Creek — 6-1
Clear Lake — 4-2
Clear Springs — 3-4
Clear Brook — 3-4
Clear Falls — 1-6
Alvin — 0-7
Tuesday’s results:
Clear Creek 62, Alvin 38
Dickinson 76, Clear Falls 57
Clear Springs 67, Clear Brook 61
(Open) Clear Lake
• District 22-5A boys
Texas City — 7-1
Ball High — 7-1
Friendswood — 5-3
Crosby — 5-3
Baytown Lee — 4-4
Goose Creek Memorial — 3-5
Galena Park — 1-7
Santa Fe — 0-8
Tuesday’s results:
Ball High 56, Santa Fe 52
Texas City 71, Friendswood 58
Crosby 54, Galena Park 46
Lee 67, GCM 58
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.