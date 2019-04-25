PEARLAND
Adjustments. Casual tweaks here and there. Every pitch measured in every at-bat over seven innings.
Welcome to best-of-three tournament softball.
In a back-and-forth hitting and pitching chess match, Pearland Dawson made the two biggest moves — a pair of fourth-inning, two-run home runs — as the Lady Eagles held off Clear Falls 4-3 in a Region III-6A bi-district opener on Thursday night.
“Those two pitches, they won. Those two pitches, her hitters absolutely took advantage of them, which is what they’re supposed to do,’’ said Knights coach Kim Wood. “Moving forward, we know if we see those adjustments, we know how to combat them.’’
Clear Falls gets a shot to knot the best-of-three series at home 7 p.m. Friday night.
“We’ve just got to come back and fight, just like we did,” Wood said. “I mean that was a great game on both sides.”
After the starting pitchers — Ashlyn Strother for Clear Falls and Courtney Day for Dawson — cruised through the first three innings, Chloe Jackson gave the Knights a 1-0 lead when she cracked a long first-pitch home run over the right-center field wall.
The advantage, however, did not last long.
In the bottom of fourth, Peyton Ellermann opened with a single and Day followed by taking a first-pitch offering from Strother and driving it over the center field wall for a 2-1 lead. Following a bloop single by Olivia Johnson, which the Clear Falls defense misplayed, Kyra Lunford battled Strother and fought off a succession of pitches for foul balls.
Lunford then found a pitch she could handle and pulled a homer just past the left field foul pole to make it 4-1.
“All we’ve worked on all week is the inside pitch,” said Katelyn Welch, Dawson’s head coach. “It was making adjustments. If you can’t barrel up in the regular stance, we’re going to open up a bit. Our focus on the second time (through the batting order) was making their pitcher throw pitches.”
“We’ve got to be ready for it. Our adjustments are so much better this year.”
But Clear Falls was far from done.
In the sixth, after Erica Riley reached on an infield error, Destinee Smith roped a hit to center which rolled all the way to wall for an RBI triple, and Smith later scored on a single by Jackson to make it 4-3.
“It just so happens we didn’t come all the way back, but I’m proud of the fight, proud of the grit,” Wood said. “These girls look forward to coming out tomorrow.”
