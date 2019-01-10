Tuesday’s Galveston County high school basketball action saw the Friendswood Lady Mustangs seize control of first place in District 22-5A, while the Clear Falls girls rallied to gain an inside track on the 24-6A playoff race. On the boys’ side, the Ball High Tors were left as District 22-5A’s only remaining undefeated.
Now, it’s time to march on and see what’s happening Friday.
FRIDAY’S GAME TO WATCH
• Clear Creek at Clear Springs girls: The Clear Creek Wildcats were dealt a tough set-back courtesy of Clear Falls’ come-from-behind win over them Tuesday, but they have a shot to disrupt the top of the District 24-6A standings to close the first half of district play Friday. With close losses to fellow playoff hopefuls Clear Falls and Clear Lake, the Wildcats should be fired up to try to record a signature win.
Since dropping its district opener by one point against Clear Falls, Clear Springs has won its last four 24-6A games by double digits (and by an average of more than 26 points), and the Chargers will look to keep rolling.
Jermia Green has been the Chargers’ leading scorer this season, and Lauren Sinclair will be among the players to watch for the Wildcats. Tip-off for the game is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE FRIDAY
• Boys:
Ball High at Baytown Lee, 7 p.m.
Clear Springs at Clear Creek, 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Alvin, 7 p.m.
Crosby at Friendswood, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Texas City, 7 p.m.
La Marque at Sweeny, 7:30 p.m.
Hitchcock at Van Vleck, 7:30 p.m.
Houston St. Thomas Episcopal at Bay Area Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Brazosport Christian at O’Connell, 7:30 p.m.
(Open) Clear Falls
• Girls:
Baytown Lee at Ball High, 7 p.m.
Clear Creek at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.
Alvin at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Friendswood at Crosby, 7 p.m.
Texas City at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Sweeny at La Marque, 6:30 p.m.
Hitchcock at Van Vleck, 6:30 p.m.
Houston St. Thomas Episcopal at Bay Area Christian, 6 p.m.
Brazosport Christian at O’Connell, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A girls
Clear Falls — 5-1
Clear Springs — 4-1
Clear Lake — 3-2
Clear Creek — 3-2
Alvin — 2-3
Dickinson — 1-4
Clear Brook — 0-5
Tuesday’s results
Clear Falls 34, Clear Creek 31
Clear Springs 54, Clear Lake 44
Alvin 54, Clear Brook 50
(Open) Dickinson
• District 22-5A girls
Friendswood — 6-0
Ball High — 5-1
Goose Creek Memorial — 4-2
Crosby — 4-2
Texas City — 2-4
Santa Fe — 2-4
Baytown Lee — 1-5
Galena Park — 0-6
Tuesday’s results
Friendswood 52, Ball High 40
Crosby 54, Texas City 50
Goose Creek Memorial 79, Santa Fe 18
Lee 51, Galena Park 38
• District 24-6A boys
Dickinson — 3-0
Clear Creek — 3-0
Clear Lake — 2-1
Clear Brook — 2-1
Clear Springs — 1-3
Clear Falls — 1-3
Alvin — 0-4
Tuesday’s results
Clear Creek 45, Clear Falls 39
Clear Lake 74, Clear Springs 62
Clear Brook 56, Alvin 52
(Open) Dickinson
• District 22-5A boys
Ball High — 4-0
Crosby — 3-1
Texas City — 3-1
Goose Creek Memorial — 2-2
Friendswood — 2-2
Baytown Lee — 2-2
Galena Park — 0-4
Santa Fe — 0-4
Tuesday’s results
Ball High 45, Friendswood 43
Crosby 66, Texas City 57
Goose Creek Memorial 73, Santa Fe 59
Lee 69, Galena Park 64
