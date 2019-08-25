This week marks the start of a new high school football season in Galveston County and beyond, and no matter what happened last season, every fan, coach and player will have high hopes for their respective teams.
For the most part, last week was a good one for county volleyball teams, among them Clear Creek, which rallied twice for five-set wins over high-quality competition.
Here’s a rundown of what happened last week, and what to watch for this week.
LAST WEEK’S OBSERVATIONS
• The champs are here: The Texas City Lady Stings went 6-0 last week at the Splendora Invitational to win that tournament’s championship. On Saturday, the Lady Stings topped Porter (25-23, 25-9) in the semifinals to book their championship match against Tarkington, which they won by the scores of 25-23 and 25-21.
Leading Texas City on Saturday were Haley James (17 kills), Jayla Diaz-Medina (52 assists), Macee Medina (34 digs) and Ashlynn Lewis, and the team did not lose a single set in the entire tournament.
The Lady Stings won two other matches last week to go 8-0 on the week and improve to 18-8 on the season. Overall, Texas City is on an 18-set winning streak.
• Lady Gators on a roll: After some early-season struggles, the Dickinson Lady Gators look to be getting some momentum, as they ride a current five-match winning streak. Those five wins doubled Dickinson’s win total on the regular season.
Four of those five wins came Saturday at the Forney Tournament, as the Lady Gators won that tournament’s silver bracket — sweeping Forney White, Greenville, Tatum and North Mesquite.
• How sweep it is: In a testament to just how difficult their schedule is, the Clear Falls Knights recorded their first non-tournament sweep of the season Friday with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 win at home over Langham Creek.
WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK
• The Clash of the Causeway: One of the state of Texas’s oldest and most heated high school football rivalries writes its next chapter 7 p.m. Friday at Etheredge Stadium when the La Marque Cougars play host to the Ball High Tors.
Both teams had rocky 2018 seasons, and will be hoping to get their 2019 campaigns off to a positive start. La Marque started 2018 a program-worst 0-6 before ending the regular season on a four-game winning streak to salvage a long streak of playoff appearances. Ball High, on the other hand, started the 2018 season with two big non-district wins, but struggled to a 1-6 district record.
• Building against another giant: The Clear Springs Chargers’ 2019 non-district volleyball schedule has been peppered with top-notch opponents to which they hope to measure up, and that process continues 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on their home floor against Fort Bend Ridge Point.
One of the Houston area’s best teams and 2018 Class 6A state finalists, the Lady Panthers are coming off just their fourth loss (to 16 wins) of the season at Klein. Last week, Clear Springs won its home opener Tuesday, and then went 4-5 in very tough field at the three-day Volleypalooza tournament in Austin.
