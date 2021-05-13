Friendswood’s Devon Andrews jumps over Fulshear’s Tom Barnhart after catching Barnhart in a rundown between second and third base during the fifth inning of an area round playoff game in Missouri City on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Friendswood’s Caden Montemayor, right, is met at home by teammate Devon Andrews after scoring during the first inning of an area round playoff game against Fulshear in Missouri City on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Friendswood pitcher Jacob Rogers, right, and teammate Jaxson Burch embrace after the final out of an area round playoff game against Fulshear in Missouri City on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Devon Andrews jumps over Fulshear’s Tom Barnhart after catching Barnhart in a rundown between second and third base during the fifth inning of an area round playoff game in Missouri City on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Caden Montemayor, right, is met at home by teammate Devon Andrews after scoring during the first inning of an area round playoff game against Fulshear in Missouri City on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Fulshear’s Tom Barnhart makes it safely back to first base against Friendswood’s Boots Landry during the fifth inning of an area round playoff game in Missouri City on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Jacob Rogers pitches during the seventh inning of an area round playoff game against Fulshear in Missouri City on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Fulshear’s Lane Arroyos makes a lunging tag on Friendswood’s Isaiah Winkler during the fourth inning of an area round playoff game in Missouri City on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Behind a one-hitter hurled by ace Jacob Rogers and plenty of timely hitting, the Friendswood Mustangs shrugged off the pressure of being the favored team in a one-game playoff series and recorded a 7-0 area-round win over Fulshear on Thursday night at Ridge Point High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.