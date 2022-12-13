LEAGUE CITY
A basketball team which revels in playing defense? Clear Creek’s Travis Golden says he’ll take that any day.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 11:27 pm
“We play physical, the kids really work hard, so that’s a credit to them. They put in the work, and they came out and showed that tonight,” Golden said after his Wildcats smothered Brazoswood 66-19 on Tuesday night.
Clear Creek dominated the District 24-6A opener from start to finish, was relentless from end line to end line and never gave the Lady Buccaneers a fighting chance.
By challenging every shot, harassing each pass and cutting off dribbling lanes, the Wildcats forced a whopping 36 turnovers while allowing Brazoswood just 10 total field goal attempts in the second half.
And it was a collective effort as eight different Clear Creek players registered a steal defensively.
“They’re not selfish,” said Golden, who’s in his first year as head coach. “It’s a team, and we’ve kind of bought into that. It’s on our door, ‘Leave selfishness at the door’ and that’s kind of our motto this year.
“They’ve really bought into the defensive game plan.’’
Following an unassuming 19-8 lead after one period, Clear Creek turned up the heat as Brazowood (3-7) made only four field goals over the next three quarters.
Taking a safe 50-16 lead after three periods, Clear Creek kept up the pressure and didn’t give up a bucket until 1:44 was left in the game as the hosts reeled off 14 straight points.
Many of the Wildcats points came directly off the mistakes, but Clear Creek also was strong around the basket and timely with long-range shooting.
Freshman Karina Smith led a balanced Clear Creek scoring attack with 12 points, senior Olivia Shaw added 11, while sophomore Rileigh Hairston kicked in 10. Off the bench, Mia Limbrick-Midkliff, and Aniya Brannon and Jacquelyn Shaffer combined for 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
Now 10-6 overall, the Wildcats will stay in district play on Friday by traveling to Clear Lake.
“I think we’re playing some really good basketball right now,” said Golden, “and I’m excited to see what these girls do. We proved that tonight that if you leave us open, we’ll knock down shots.”
