Region III-5A team tennis favorite Friendswood opened bi-district play on Monday with a resounding 19-0 whipping of Goose Creek Memorial.
The District 18-5A champion Mustangs, now 16-2, are one of five locals competing in the postseason, with Ball High, Texas City, Clear Springs and Clear Creek playing their respective first round matches Tuesday.
"We know we have a very good chance to do something special this season," said Friendswood head coach David Cook, whose team next faces either Lamar Consolidated or Galena Park in the area round.
"We know our best bet is to keep our routines as much as possible and to take each day one at a time. I know that's a bit of an overly familiar phrase, but it's the only way we will be successful going forward.”
The final score was never in doubt as the Mustangs recorded easy wins in all seven of the doubles matchups, including a trifecta of goose eggs by the girls, then completed the shutout with a 12-0 outing in the singles.
“We were able to play subs in the singles and won all of them,” Cook said.
Last Friday, Friendswood also grabbed the county's top bragging rights with a 10-9 thriller over its FM 518 neighbors at Clear Creek.
The Wildcats, champions of District 24-6A, actually owned a 5-2 lead after the doubles. But the Mustangs rallied back with wins in eight of the 12 singles, including the match clincher, a 6-3, 7-5 winning effort by Nandini Bhojani over Alyssa Estrella in the No. 5 girls'.
"We did a good job early in many of the doubles matches but lost leads in a few of them," Cook said of the intra-county match. "We closed out our mixed doubles match relatively quickly."
Then Friendswood's No. 2 boys' doubles team of Jacob Smiley/Yan Terekhin kept the Mustangs within reach at 2-5, beating Craig Crookston/Gabe Crudo 8-6.
Smiley/Terekhin were down 6-2 before reeling off six unanswered games.
"I encouraged our players that we weren't outclassed in any matches and that I could see a way for us to win if we really grinded out our singles matches,” Cook said.
"I didn't think any of them would be easy, but our kids have shown a great deal of fight in their matches, especially since we narrowly lost to (Pearland) Dawson a few weeks ago."
The two teams split the boys singles. But Friendswood responded with five wins on the girls' side.
Leading the comeback were the Lady Mustangs' Maadhvi Bhojani at No. 1 and Bella Benson, Elodie Ridout, Nandini Bhojani and Erin Cumming at No. 3-6.
Maadhvi Bhojani led the comeback with a 6-4 6-4 decision over Katelyn Gross.
"At one point we were trailing 8-7 overall but clearly gaining in momentum," Cook said. "We feel strongly that we can compete with anyone around right now."
The loss, meanwhile, ended the Wildcats' regular season at a respectable 12-2.
"It was good to get one more tough opponent in before our playoffs start," Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. "It wasn't the result we wanted, but I couldn't be more proud of my players for what we've accomplished."
Salvaging singles wins for the Wildcats were the boys' Vincent Risoldi, Crookston and Dylan Ferraro, and the girls' Alli Shemwell.
Risoldi, manning No. 1, defeated Ganesh Venu, 6-2, 6-1, while Shemwell won at No. 2, outlasting Fiona Fuke in a three-set marathon, 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.
Tuesday's remaining bi-district schedule is as follows:
• Class 5A
Ball High vs. Nederland at Goose Creek Memorial HS (Baytown), 2:15 p.m.
Texas City vs. Baytown Sterling at Texas City HS, 3:30 p.m.
• Class 6A
Clear Springs vs. Alvin Shadow Creek at Shadow Creek HS, 2:30 p.m.
Clear Creek vs. Alief Hastings at Clear Creek HS, 3:15 p.m.
