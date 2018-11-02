FRIENDSWOOD
In a well-rounded effort, the Friendswood Mustangs playoff hopes will live on for another week as they trampled the Rosenberg Terry Rangers by the final score of 42-14 on Friday night at Henry Winston Stadium.
Tucked behind Fort Bend Hightower and Richmond Foster in the District 10-5A standings after Friday’s results, the Mustangs’, now 3-3 in district, playoff scenario is simply a win at second-place Angleton next week and a loss by Hightower, now 3-3, (lost 28-12 to Alvin Shadow Creek on Friday) when they take on Foster next week.
With the loss, Terry now falls out of the playoff race completely and will finish things up next week at home against Shadow Creek.
The Mustangs lit up the scoreboard first on the first drive of the game, going 57 yards in eight plays, capped off by a 2-yard run by sophomore quarterback Luke Grden, who scooped a fumbled ball off of the ground and smartly dove into the end zone.
Senior running back Luke Revere ripped off a nice run, starting off with speed and finishing it off with power, to get in the end zone from 34 yards out, and the Mustangs led 14-0 at 10:01 of the second quarter.
A big combined sack by senior defensive end Mike Hermes and sophomore linebacker Jackson Stephens stalled a long drive by the Rangers and forced a turnover on downs.
Grden who started the game, 2 of 7 for 12 yards, started getting hot, completing five straight passes of 26, 29, 36, 35 and 12.
The Mustangs scored three plays later when Grden found senior receiver Austin Alvarez from 36 yards out and after an extra point by Alvarez, pulling double duty, the Mustangs led 21-0 with 3:06 left in the first half.
Capping off the 28-point first half were Grden and Alvarez again, this time Alvarez ripped the ball out of the air, from 12 yards out, and Friendswood had a 28-0 lead going into halftime.
Sophomore running back Noah Palitz put the Mustangs up 35-0 after slashing his way into the end zone at 3:33 of the third quarter.
Junior receiver Christian Lee has his number called and ran the ball of a jet sweep 27 yards to the end zone to give the Mustangs their biggest lead of the night at 42-0.
The Rangers did not go quietly as the defense recovered a fumble at the Friendswood 22-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Kellen Stewart finished off that short drive by running it in from 10 yards out to get the Rangers on the board at 42-6 after a missed extra point.
Le’Andre Davis, the game’s leading rusher with 138 yards, finished off a short eight play, 42-yard drive with a 4-yard run and added a two-point conversion to cut the lead to 42-14.
Now for the biggest game of their season, the Mustangs travel to take on Angleton (5-1 in district) next Friday at 7 p.m.
