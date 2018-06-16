LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls’ Braydon Fisher excelled at an elite level on the field to help lead the Knights’ program to new heights, earning him the title of Galveston County baseball player of the year for the 2018 season.
“I definitely had high expectations,” Fisher said. “It was a great team, we bonded really well, and we had the chemistry to make it far in the playoffs. We won district, were area finalists, made it to the second round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it as far as we hoped to, but it was a great year and I had a lot of fun.”
When Fisher was pitching for Clear Falls, he was a terror for opposing batters throughout the season. In the 2018 campaign, the senior posted an 11-2 record and a 1.43 earned runs average with a whopping 110 strikeouts to just 22 walks in 73.2 innings pitched.
“Throughout the season, my slider got better and my fastball got more consistent,” Fisher said while noting the work he put in during the offseason to improve his game.
Fisher was every bit as dangerous as a batter as he was as a pitcher this past season, recording a .393 batting average with seven home runs and 37 runs batted in over the course of 112 at-bats.
A highly touted baseball prospect, Fisher also dealt with the added presence of several radar guns aimed his way from behind home plate pretty much every time he was on the mound.
“At the beginning of the year, it was pretty distracting, but after a couple of games, I got used to it and learned how to cancel them out and not look up in the stands and not worry about it,” Fisher said. “At first, it was kind of surprising. I didn’t expect that many people to be there.”
At the head of a talent-rich, senior-heavy Knights roster, Fisher was a major reason why Clear Falls was able to win its first-ever district championship in the seven-year history of the baseball program. In doing so, Fisher earned 24-6A’s all-district most valuable player award and was named to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 6A all-state and all-star teams.
But, Fisher will not be able to make the postseason all-star game circuit this year, as he is now making the leap to professional baseball. On June 5, the Los Angeles Dodgers selected Fisher in the fourth round (134th pick overall) of the MLB Draft.
“Playing professional ball and getting professional coaching and playing against professional people,” Fisher said regarding what he looks forward to most about beginning his professional baseball journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.