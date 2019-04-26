LEAGUE CITY
After surrendering a combined nine first-inning runs in their first two games against Pearland, the Clear Springs Chargers needed a clean frame to start Friday’s series-deciding Game 3 — if for nothing else, to get out of their own heads.
“After last night and the game before that, I think that we had to have a really good first inning, and we came out and did our job,” Clear Springs head coach Jennifer Knight said.
The Chargers got that elusive scoreless first inning and then a few more, had almost flawless defensive and pitching performances, and pounded three home runs en route to an 8-2 win over the Lady Oilers to win their best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district playoff series.
“We came together today, and, obviously, it showed,” Chargers starting pitcher Emma Strood said. “The energy was there, and I was just really proud of my team.”
Clear Springs will face Pasadena Dobie in the next round of the playoffs at a time, date and location to be determined.
Backed by an error-free defense, Strood gave up just two hits and no walks through the first five innings as the Chargers built a 5-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, Demi Elder’s leadoff single eventually led to a run as she rounded the base paths on a wild pitch, a passed ball and a second wild pitch.
Patient at-bats early led to the Chargers showing off their power later, starting in the bottom of the fourth when Alyssa Garza smashed a leadoff double to deep left-center field. With one out, Strood got into hitter’s count at 3-1, and then clobbered the next pitch over the wall in center field for a two-run bomb to put her team up, 3-0.
“I was just looking to get a base hit,” Strood said. “When I get up in the count, I like to be selective and hit my pitches. I pride myself on that.”
Elder led off the bottom of the fifth by sending a screamer over the right field wall for a solo home run, and with one out, Kaylee Thomas crushed the second pitch of her at-bat out of the park for another solo homer for the 5-0 lead.
In the top of the sixth, Clear Springs’ only mistake of the game led to one of Pearland’s two runs in the inning. Bridgett Verchiens and Riley Martin got a two-out rally started with back-to-back singles, and Alyssa Fort drove in a run on the third straight Lady O's single. An errant throw on an attempt to get a runner out at second allowed the second run to score.
But, the Chargers responded with a three-spot in the bottom of the sixth to atone for their only error of the game.
Two one-out walks, a fielder’s choice and an intentional walk loaded the bases with two outs, setting up Ashley Walker’s RBI single, which saw a second runner score after wriggling out of a run-down by sliding around the tag at home plate. Elder, who was intentionally walked, later scored on a wild pitch for the final 8-2 advantage.
Following a tough Game 2 outing, Strood was solid in the circle in picking up the complete-game win. She finished with a final pitching line of seven innings, five hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and eight strikeouts.
