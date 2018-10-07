After a week that saw some local teams pick up important district wins and others left still befuddled in district play, the season rolls on this week with another slew of key matchups.
WEEK 6 OBSERVATIONS
• A little one-sided: The Dickinson Gators, now 6-0 on the season, continued to run roughshod over their schedule with a 48-21 victory over Clear Creek on Friday. While it was a comfortable win for the Gators, it was actually one of their closest games of the season, as they have outscored their opponents by a combined point total of 252-49 (or an average of about 42-8).
• 0, yes: Speaking of unbeaten teams, the Friendswood Mustangs’ 35-7 win over the Ball High Tors on Friday put them at 5-0 for the first time since the 2012 season. A win in a key District 10-5A-I matchup this week against Richmond Foster would make the Mustangs 6-0 for the first time since 2010, when they started 8-0 and reached the state semifinals.
WEEK 7 GAME TO WATCH
• Foster at Friendswood: Competing in what’s expected to be a rugged district, both the Mustangs (6-0, 2-0 in district) and the Falcons (3-2, 2-0) enter this matchup still unbeaten in 10-5A-I and looking to get a signature win and early advantage in the standings.
Friendswood’s offense can beat teams through an air attack led by quarterback Luke Grden, or on the ground with running backs Colton Halata and Luke Revere. Defensive standouts include lineman Davis Tinger and linebacker Dane Roenne.
Dual-threat QB Ryan Stubblefield leads a potent Foster passing game along with favorite target Shadeed Ahmed. Houston Cougars commit Chidozie Nwankwo is a game-changing player the Mustangs defense will need to game plan for at the nose guard spot.
Kickoff for the Friendswood-Foster game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
Ball High vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (Freedom Field), 7 p.m. Friday
Alvin vs Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Dickinson vs. Clear Falls (Veterans Memorial Stadium), 1 p.m. Saturday
Clear Brook vs. Clear Springs (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 7 p.m. Friday
Santa Fe at Vidor, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Texas City at Fort Bend Hightower, 7 p.m. Friday
La Marque at Sweeny, 7 p.m. Friday
Hitchcock at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Friday
High Island at Baytown Christian, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Pasadena First Baptist at Bay Area Christian, 7 p.m. Friday
O’Connell at Bryan Brazos Christian, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT GLIMPSE
• District 24-6A standings
Dickinson — 2-0
Clear Springs — 1-0
Clear Creek — 1-1
Clear Brook — 1-1
Clear Lake — 1-1
Alvin — 0-1
Clear Falls — 0-2
• Last week’s results
Clear Brook 41, Clear Falls 30
Dickinson 48, Clear Creek 21
Clear Lake 63, Alvin 14
Bye: Clear Springs
• District 10-5A-I standings
Alvin Shadow Creek — 2-0
Friendswood — 2-0
Richmond Foster — 2-0
Angleton — 1-1
Rosenberg Terry — 1-1
Ball High — 0-2
Fort Bend Hightower — 0-2
Texas City — 0-2
• Last week’s results
Friendswood 35, Ball High 7
Angleton 14, Hightower 13
Foster 31, Terry 7
Shadow Creek 59, Texas City 0
• District 12-5A-II standings
Crosby — 2-0
Nederland — 2-0
Port Neches-Groves — 2-0
Barbers Hill — 1-1
Santa Fe — 1-1
Baytown Lee — 0-2
Dayton — 0-2
Vidor — 0-2
• Last week’s results
Nederland 27, Barbers Hill 21
Santa Fe 49, Baytown Lee 31
Crosby 56, Dayton 42
Port Neches-Groves 38, Vidor 32
