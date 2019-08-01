For many coaches, it’s not just about having a successful program, it’s also about motivating young men on and off the field.
The community wants to hear the truth about the program, Clear Lake head coach Larry McRae said.
“We look at our culture pretty much every day,” McRae said. “We analyze it, we talk to our kids about it. We keep our finger on the pulse of our culture and make sure we’re always growing it.”
Clear Creek Wildcats, Clear Falls Knights, Clear Brook Wolverines, Clear Lake Falcons, Clear Springs Chargers and Dickinson participated at the luncheon.
After head coach Darrell Warden retired from Clear Creek, head coach Dwayne Lane came in and picked up right where they left off, he said. Lane had worked with Warden previously so he understood how the program worked, Lane said.
Clear Creek hasn’t reached the playoffs in three years, and they will not make any more excuses, Lane said. The team wants to get back into the playoffs, he said.
Three years ago, Clear Falls head coach Zack Head inherited a program that had an 18-game losing streak. The culture was also poor. Since then, Head has seen the program improve in offensive and defensive categories.
The Knights will continue on building and evolving the culture in the right direction, Head said. He is also excited about the young group of players he has this upcoming season.
Clear Brook has several goals, and one goal is to communicate openly because people need to communicate openly in all relationships, Clear Brook head coach Guadalupe Florez said.
Another goal is “pulling the rope.” The team will all help in pulling the same rope. Florez also wants his players to have a commitment toward excellence.
The Falcons will try to improve their record. The team is 17-17 in the past three seasons, but they have a proud culture that they will continue to build, McRae said.
The Falcons will want to analyze the film every chance they get to improve themselves, especially during district play.
“It’s a battle, but like I saying before, the iron sharpens the iron,” McRae said. “We make each other better because four of us are gonna go to the playoffs.”
Clear Springs’ seniors came up with a motto, which is “Leave a legacy” for their final season, Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said. The seniors want to finish their final season strong and make it to the playoffs.
The Gators will continue to teach life lessons, such as physical and mental toughness, Dickinson head coach John Snelson said. Snelson said football isn’t better than any other sport, but it is the toughest sport.
McRae won the Spirit Award. It is the second time McRae has won the award. His first time came in 2017, and McRae said they had a good season that year so maybe this is good luck.
He also hopes his kids work hard on and off the field.
“That’s what you want as a coach,” McRae said. “You want them to be great citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.