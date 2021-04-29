The Clear Creek girls water polo team will find out what seeding they will land for the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association state tournament when they face Brazoswood at 3 p.m. Friday at Alvin High School.
The Wildcats are in the South Region 3. If they beat Brazoswood, they will play for the regional championship, which will earn them the first or second seed. If they lose, they will play in the consolation finals for the third seed or fourth seed.
