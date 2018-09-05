GALVESTON
Ball High opened District 23-5A team tennis play with a lopsided 18-1 win over the visiting Galena Park Yellowjackets.
At the same time, in a District 24-6A battle of longtime rivals, Clear Lake defeated Clear Creek, 15-4, handing the Wildcats their first district loss.
“We had strong showings from both the girls’ and boys’ sides,” Tors head coach Kim LeGate said after Tuesday’s win. “All the players have been working hard to be more aggressive coming into district, and today it showed.”
Meanwhile, in other league action, Clear Springs (1-0), behind a clean sweep by the Lady Chargers, opened 24-6A with a 16-3 win over Alvin, and Clear Falls (0-2) lost to Clear Brook, 13-6.
“We had to win four third-set super-tiebreakers,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said of the Alvin victory. “Last Friday at (Baytown) Sterling, we lost five out of six third-set supers.”
For Ball High, the final score was never in doubt, as the Tors won six of the seven doubles matches, then claimed all 12 singles matches.
Picking up singles wins for Ball High were the boys’ Tony Corrales, Storm Simonin, Mack Jobe, Jerry Santos, Noah Elzner and William Harris, and the girls’ Maya Leisey, Aeris Buss, Daphne Morales, Jimena Sanchez, Ellie Gao and Jordyn Pendergrass.
Earlier, Buss and Elzner teamed up for an 8-0 shutout in the lone mixed doubles match.
“Our shots were landing, we found the open court, and we took advantage of all opportunities,” LeGate said. “This is going to be a strong season, especially with our returning seniors (Buss, Corrales, Harris, Leisey and Flavio Ramos) leading the way. We look forward to a fantastic season.”
As for Clear Creek, now 1-1 in district, “I thought we could steal a few girls singles and doubles matches, but it just wasn’t enough,” Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said. “The Lake boys were just too strong from head to toe. They didn’t really have any weaknesses in that lineup.”
Clear Creek won both of the boys’ top matches, with Carter Crookston being on the winning end both times.
Crookston first paired up with Brice Farine to knock off Bryan Qian and Nickhil Pant in the No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 7-5. Then Crookston eased past Qian in the No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-1.
“Carter continued his strong district start earning a point in dubs and singles,” Geise said.
The Wildcats’ other two wins came in the girls’ singles, where No. 1 Alejandra Lopez defeated Elizabeth Chiquelin 6-1, 6-3, and No. 5 Mary Tacorda outlasted Emily Roberts 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 10-3.
In the Knights’ loss to Clear Brook, Clear Falls only trailed after the doubles, 4-3. But the singles half totally belonged to the Wolverines in a 9-3 dominance.
“We got outplayed in the doubles and were lucky to be down 4-3,” Knights first-year coach Adam Kent said. “We competed in the singles, but they were the better team today.”
Clear Falls’ only wins in the singles were recorded by the boys’ No. 4 Blake Goodman, and the girls’ No. 3 Callie Ard and No. 4 Isabella Cardona.
Goodman sailed past Trey Aspner, 6-0, 6-2, while Ard and Cardona were winning in straight sets, as well.
In non-district action on Wednesday, the Dickinson Gators lost to Pasadena Dobie, 17-2.
The Gators’ wins came in the girls’ doubles, where the teams of No. 1 John’Na Baldwin/Cecilia Chong and No. 3 Angel Bustas/Haley Craton both prevailed.
Baldwin and Chong defeated Julia Bui and Kristy Morales, 8-5, and Bustas and Craton beat Courtney Chung and Jessica Vu, 8-4.
Baldwin also extended Morales to a heartbreaking 5-7, 6-4, 10-6 finish in the No. 2 singles.
“I’m proud of the effort, but we still have a ways to go,” Dickinson head coach Christopher Reyes said. “This is how you get there, playing quality opponents.”
