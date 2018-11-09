DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators put away the Alvin Yellow Jackets early, cruising to a 41-7 win Friday night in their regular season finale at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
In what will be one of the state’s marquee first-round playoff matchups, Dickinson (9-1, 5-1 in District 24-6A) will face Pearland (10-0, 7-0 in District 23-6A) at 7 p.m. next Friday at The Rig.
The Gators cracked onto the scoreboard at the 4:53 mark of the first quarter on a 49-yard pass from Mike Welch to Darryl Harris for a 7-0 lead, and quickly ballooned their lead to 21-0 before the opening quarter ended.
Just 2 minutes after the long touchdown strike, Welch had a 6-yard scamper into the end zone, and then right at the end of the first quarter, Jordan Green found pay dirt on another run from 6 yards out.
Another long scoring play, this one a 34-yard TD run by Welch, pushed the lead to 27-0 at the 4:27 mark of the second quarter, and it remained 27-0 after a missed extra point. A 16-yard TD pass from Welch to Jalen Wydermyer with 58 seconds left in the quarter saw the Gators take a 34-0 lead into halftime.
Donovan Bradley tallied Dickinson’s final score on a 35-yard TD run to start the second half, and with the win already all but secured, the Gators pulled their starters for the remainder of the game.
Alvin got on the scoreboard midway through the fourth quarter on a 33-yard run by James Smith.
