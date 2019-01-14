The week ahead features multiple highly important games for Galveston County teams with their eyes on district titles. Here’s a look at what’s happening.
FRIDAY’S OBSERVATIONS
• Good for the ’Wood: Realignment and a move down to Class 5A have been kind to both the Friendswood Mustangs and Lady Mustangs teams, with both sides knocking off fellow District 22-5A playoff hopeful Crosby on Friday.
Things are especially looking good for the Lady Mustangs, as Friday’s win saw them finish the first half of district play in first place in the district standings at 7-0. The Mustangs’ win keeps them firmly in the playoff race at 3-2 in 22-5A.
TUESDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Clear Falls at Clear Springs girls: Sole possession of first place in District 24-6A will be on the line, when the Chargers host the Knights. Clear Falls (5-1 in district) won the first matchup, 42-41, but Clear Springs (5-1) has been on a roll ever since that set-back. Clear Falls went on to drop a close game to Clear Lake (4-2), allowing Clear Springs to catch up in the standings.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Springs High School.
• Dickinson at Clear Lake: Aside from an upset scare from Clear Springs (1-4 in District 24-6A), the Gators (4-0) have cruised through district play thus far, but they will face a tough two-step this week, starting with a road game against Clear Lake (3-1). After dropping a close one in their district opener at Clear Creek, the Falcons have been clicking.
Tip-off is scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday at Krueger Field House.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE TUESDAY
• Boys:
Goose Creek Memorial at Ball High, 7 p.m.
Clear Brook at Clear Creek, 7 p.m.
Clear Springs at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
Baytown Lee at Friendswood, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Crosby, 7 p.m.
Texas City at Galena Park, 7 p.m.
Brazosport at La Marque, 7:30 p.m.
Bay Area Christian at Pasadena First Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Conroe Covenant at O’Connell, 7:30 p.m.
(Open) Hitchcock
• Girls:
Ball High at Goose Creek Memorial, 7 p.m.
Clear Creek at Clear Brook, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Friendswood at Baytown Lee, 7 p.m.
Crosby at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Galena Park at Texas City, 7 p.m.
La Marque at Brazosport, 6:30 p.m.
Bay Area Christian at Pasadena First Baptist, 6 p.m.
Conroe Covenant at O’Connell, 6 p.m.
(Open) Hitchcock
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A girls
Clear Falls — 5-1
Clear Springs — 5-1
Clear Lake — 4-2
Clear Creek — 3-3
Alvin — 3-3
Dickinson — 1-5
Clear Brook — 0-6
Friday’s results:
Clear Springs 56, Clear Creek 48
Clear Lake 40, Clear Brook 31
Alvin 46, Dickinson 36
(Open) Clear Falls
• District 22-5A girls
Friendswood — 7-0
Ball High — 6-1
Goose Creek Memorial — 5-2
Crosby — 4-3
Santa Fe — 3-4
Texas City — 2-5
Baytown Lee — 1-6
Galena Park — 0-7
Friday’s results:
Ball High 48, Lee 16
Friendswood 56, Crosby 36
Santa Fe 52, Texas City 43
GCM 83, Galena Park 15
• District 24-6A boys
Dickinson — 4-0
Clear Creek — 4-0
Clear Lake — 3-1
Clear Brook — 2-2
Clear Falls — 1-3
Clear Springs — 1-4
Alvin — 0-5
Friday’s results:
Clear Creek 43, Clear Springs 35
Dickinson 90, Alvin 43
Clear Lake 63, Clear Brook 51
(Open) Clear Falls
• District 22-5A boys
Ball High — 5-0
Texas City — 4-1
Friendswood — 3-2
Crosby — 3-2
Goose Creek Memorial — 3-2
Baytown Lee — 2-3
Galena Park — 0-5
Santa Fe — 0-5
Friday’s results:
Ball High 68, Lee 66
Friendswood 48, Crosby 36
Texas City 66, Santa Fe 32
GCM 67, Galena Park 34
