PALACIOS
Hitchcock took command of the game Friday on the road against Palacios early and never looked back as the Bulldogs cruised to a 47-14 victory over the Sharks.
The first half was undoubtedly dominated by the Bulldogs as Hitchcock led 22-0 at the end of the second quarter.
The Bulldogs started their scoring ways with a 75-yard touchdown run by freshman quarterback Christian Dorsey. The momentum transferred to the Hitchcock defense as the Bulldogs recovered a first-down fumble by the Sharks.
Senior running back Deonza McCardell kept the ‘Dawgs rolling with a 40-yard touchdown run. The Sharks were denied once again on offense as Tyger Turner stripped the ball and had a 59-yard return. The drive was capped off by a 5-yard rushing score by freshman Devin Preston.
The Sharks finally were able to piece together a scoring drive, totaling the score at 22-7. Despite the Polacios touchdown, Hitchcock’s offense didn’t skip a beat as Christian Dorsey connected with Davin Preston for a 25 yard pass for a touchdown.
The Bulldog defense bounced back, forcing a turnover to up a 40-yard touchdown run by Turner. The game continued to go in Hitchcock’s favor as the Bulldogs recovered an onside kick that lead to a Davin Preston 40-yard run to make the score 47-7.
Hitchcock finishes the season with an overall record of 7-3 and a district record of 3-2. The Bulldogs will face Goliad in the bi-district round in the playoffs next Friday. The site and time are to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.