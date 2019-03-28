GALVESTON
Seventy-seven high school tennis programs from all parts of the state will be roaming Galveston County for the next two days.
Galveston is headquarters to 47 of those schools at the 32nd annual Beachcomber Tennis Classic, co-hosted by Pasadena Dobie High School and the City of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department, while Clear Creek and Clear Springs are teaming up to put on the 11th annual Kemah Boardwalk High School Invitational.
County schools will make split appearances, with Dickinson, Friendswood, Santa Fe, Texas City and city host Ball High taking part in the Beachcomber, and Clear Falls joining its Clear Creek Independent School District colleagues, Clear Brook and Clear Lake, as well, at the Boardwalk.
Both tournaments boast being two of the state’s premier school events.
The Beachcomber features 13 different Class 5A districts and another 11 different 6A districts, along with 3A Brock, and 631 participants total, making it one of the largest, if not the largest in Texas, while the Boardwalk is easily the strongest in the Lone Star State.
“We always enjoy playing on the island,” Friendswood head tennis coach David Cook said. “I think there are a few reasons for this.
“First, I am more relaxed in Galveston, with the probable exception of Corpus Christi, my hometown. It may be the proximity to water or the fact that I know I will see friends I don’t get to see too often. I think the kids feed off this.
“Second, we really like to get to play against a different variety of teams. When we go to most of our regular tournaments, there are about 10 to 20 teams that are at all of them. When we play in Galveston, we get to see a whole new group of competitors.”
In fact, 15 of the entries alone come from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including powerhouse Flower Mound, as well as schools from the Beaumont, Conroe, Corpus Christi and Tyler areas, most notably the latter’s Robert E. Lee and John Tyler.
“We seem to thrive when we get new people to play,” Cook said.
The Mustangs are expected to fare well in the doubles action with their boys team of Race Haas/Noah Smistad, girls team of Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke and mixed tandem of Adri McElwain/Kiertan Patel.
“Finally, I very much enjoy the fact that once we get to Saturday, every match is at Ball High School,” Cook said. “It’s really the one time in the individual season where you get to see your whole team, assuming they reach the second day, all at the same place.
“It’s fun for our parents to come down Saturday, as well as alumni and other schoolmates. It’s the only spring tournament that really feels a bit like team tennis, and we really enjoy that.”
The Tors, whose top entrants include the boys doubles team of Bryce Rosales and Jerry Santos, will be host to Saturday’s semifinals, finals and third-place matches, starting at 9 a.m.
At the same time, up in the north end of the county, Clear Creek and Clear Springs are hosting another 30 schools in all.
The Wildcats and Chargers will be challenged by the likes of perennial dynasty Austin Lake Travis, coached by former Friendswood assistant coach Carol Safe Creel.
Also participating are this fall’s Class 6A state finalists, champion Austin Westwood and runner-up Houston Memorial, the 2017 winner.
“I hope our players gain experience with the amount of great competition they will see,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said.
The Wildcats’ best chances of medaling high in the championship division will come from Carter Crookston in boys singles, where Geise said “we could see another matchup before district” with Clear Falls’ Reed Collier, and Alejandra Lopez/Griffin Baillargeon in mixed doubles.
As for Clear Springs, Alli Schwartz is a top candidate in the tournament division’s girls singles.
“I enjoy gathering some of the top teams from all over the state in a venue that sites are in close proximity, and they can enjoy themselves on the Boardwalk Friday night to let loose from tennis at the same time,” Geise said.
