GALVESTON
For as long as Ball High’s Kaila Lee, who was the decisive choice of the fans in The Daily News’ online girls athlete of the year poll, has been able to participate in sports, she’s had an interest in pretty much all of them.
“I kind of wanted to do it all,” Lee said. “It’s something I have a love for. I like working out, all of it.”
Lee won the girls athlete of the year poll with 1,110 votes — 395 votes ahead of second-place finisher Jackeria Woodkins, a breakout track state champion from La Marque. The online poll ran from June 24 to 4:02 p.m. Saturday.
“It just kind of came through in the end — everyone had my back, and it was great,” Lee said.
Lee was recognized for her abilities with the Lady Tors’ volleyball, basketball and softball teams — where she achieved a rare feat of starting and being a key contributor in all three varsity sports — for the 2017-18 Galveston County girls athlete of the year honor.
When it comes to volleyball and basketball, Lee enjoys the fast pace and spirited nature of both sports, and softball is where she shines brightest, she said.
But, Lee’s sports background is even more diverse and stretches back all the way to her early childhood.
Lee’s athletic journey began with gymnastics and cheerleading as a young girl, but she quickly was drawn to the baseball field.
“My brother always had baseball practice, and I did not want to leave my mom, and when she dropped me off for cheer and gymnastics, she always left me, and one time she left me, and I cried,” Lee said. “Finally, she was like, ‘Do you not want to do this anymore?’ And I was like, ‘No, I want to go with you.’ So, I went out to baseball, starting seeing him play, and I wanted to do it, too. I wanted to be like my brother.”
Football was the next sport Lee added to her repertoire when she played quarterback for the Galveston Hurricanes and Riptides youth football teams.
“You can hear the boys always talking about it still — ‘Why didn’t you play in high school?’” Lee said, adding that the simple answer is she stopped growing.
Lee started playing softball at age 10 and then began competing in basketball and volleyball in middle school.
When it came time for high school, Lee stuck with volleyball and basketball, but when it came time for spring sports, decided to give baseball another try, eventually ascending to the Tors’ junior varsity team as a freshman.
“(Ball High head) coach (Russell) Ferrell knew I played baseball because I went to his camps,” Lee said. “He said I could play. So, I got a uniform, went out there and played.”
Ultimately, Lee returned to softball for her sophomore year, making the subtle, but tough adjustments needed to be an effective varsity player.
“I feel that’s it’s so much harder to hit a softball,” Lee said. “I don’t know if it’s me personally. I know a lot of girls say it’s harder to hit a baseball, but I don’t think so. (A baseball) goes faster and there’s a lot more hand-eye coordination, but I think softball is harder.”
Lee hopes to continue to be a multisport athlete when she enrolls in college this fall and is deciding whether she’ll attend Lamar or Prairie View A&M, she said.
