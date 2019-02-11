It was another productive weekend for local high school tennis players.
At the always-tough Deer Park Varsity Invitational, Clear Falls’ Reed Collier avenged an earlier three-set loss to Clear Creek’s Carter Crookston at Humble by winning the boys “A” singles.
Two more boys singles titles were won by Ball High’s Antoine Bayle and Noah Elzner at the New Caney Classic, with the Tors also claiming hold of the overall team championship.
Collier, seeded No. 2, was unstoppable en route to his tournament crown, giving up just two games in his first four wins before upsetting Crookston, the No. 1 seed, in the final, 6-3, 6-2.
“Reed played outstanding tennis,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said of the opposing Collier. “Carter just could never get in a rhythm, and Reed seemed to win all the big points.”
Along the way, Collier collected shutout wins against Humble Summer Creek and Alvin Shadow Creek before knocking off Deer Park’s Tanner Haltom in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-1, and Clear Lake’s Anton Borovik in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-0.
Crookston also eased to the championship round with straight-set wins against Baytown Lee, Fort Bend Elkins, Beaumont West Brook and Clear Lake, in that order.
Wildcat teammates David Hoover and Will Irvine, however, took top honors in the boys “B” doubles, winning four times before receiving a default win over Houston Lamar in the final.
Placing third was Clear Falls’ Grayson Van Pelt in the boys “B” singles.
On the girls’ side of the court, Clear Springs’ Alli Schwartz finished second, winning four rounds, the first three with consecutive double bagels, before beating Clear Falls’ Brissa Mendoza, the eventual third-place winner, in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-1.
Schwartz, seeded No. 2, then dropped a heartbreaking 6-5 retired injury decision to Pearland Dawson’s No. 1-seeded Kyler Powe in the final.
“Alli was stiff after a slight hamstring pull Friday in the semis,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said of Schwartz. “She was up 4-3 in the first set when it sprinkled and play was stopped.
“Alli came back out after a 20-minute delay and won a game and lost two, but was in too much pain to continue and withdrew.”
The Chargers also got a third-place finish from their mixed doubles team of Meghan Kannankutty and Kai Parker.
In the girls “B” singles, Clear Creek’s No. 2-seeded Mary Tacorda was the runner-up, beating Elkins, Richmond George Ranch, Tomball and Alvin, the latter in three sets, before losing to Dawson’s No. 1-seeded Trinity Hatchett in the final, 6-2, 6-0.
Meanwhile, down in Corpus Christi at the Battle of the Bay tournament, Friendswood made a strong showing, as well.
Reaching the semifinals were the Mustangs’ Josh Grewal in the boys singles, and Maura Mitchell and Quinn Radtke in the girls’ doubles. Also, the boys doubles team of Race Haas/Noah Smistad made its way to the quarterfinals.
“The team played very well considering the wind and cold conditions,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said. “Most of the players advanced into the winners’ bracket.”
As for Ball High, two firsts, two seconds and a third-place finish by the boys doubles team of Bryce Rosales/Jerry Santos enabled the Tors to outdistance Humble Kingwood Park in the final team standings, 27 to 22.5.
Bayle won the open singles division at the expense of his first-seeded teammate, Tony Corrales, taking the all-Ball High final 6-4, 6-1.
Earlier, Bayle defeated Huntsville’s Brad Bennet, 6-0, 6-2; Livingston’s Merek Brister in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0; and New Caney’s Kenneth Munoz in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-1.
Corrales also cruised to the championship round, following a first-round bye with straight-set wins over Huffman Hargroves in the quarterfinals and Livingston in the semifinals.
Nearby, Elzner was winning the “B” draw, living up to his No. 1 seed with four straight-set wins, including a 6-0, 6-2 finals victory over Porter’s Quinton Stills.
Elzner first beat Porter’s other entry, Crosby’s Juan Pecina in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1, and later Conroe’s Denzil Gamez in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1.
Along with Corrales, also finishing second was the “A” mixed doubles team of Maya Leisey and Storm Simonin.
Leisey and Simonin, seeded No. 2, won three rounds against New Caney, Splendora and Kingwood Park No. 2, all in straight sets, before losing to No. 1-seeded Kingwood Park in the final, 6-1, 6-1.
“We played aggressive tennis with strategic positioning on the court,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said. “The players are working hard every week and getting stronger every day.”
