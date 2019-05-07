LEAGUE CITY
When asked what is a common thread they share, the Clear Falls girls 4x400-meter relay team’s members agree its their self-described goofy personalities, but their playful nature belies a group dead serious about improving upon their sixth place finish at state last year at this year’s UIL State Track and Field Championships.
“We’ve grown,” senior Afiah Brathwaite said. “We’ve gotten way stronger together. We know our connection, and our bond is showing.”
“We’ve learned how each other runs, so we can push each other in practice more,” senior Destiny Muckelroy added.
The group punched their ticket to a second straight trip to Austin by blowing away the field at the regional championships two Saturdays ago. The team won the race with a time of 3:45.24 — a full 2.37 seconds ahead of the next-best team.
“Going into regionals, it just felt comfortable,” Brathwaite said. “We knew what we were capable of, and we knew we could come back better and stronger. And, we finished stronger at regionals this year than we did last year.”
Relay team member Kennedy Wade, a sophomore, will be one of two athletes on the team that will be branching out and competing in an individual event at state for the first time. Wade won the 800-meter run in fairly dominant fashion with a time of 2:13.82 at regionals.
“It might be intimidating because I’m used to running with at least one teammate in the same event as me and it pushes me more, but I’m going to prepare myself to just push myself even more than I did so I can finish strong and hopefully medal,” Wade said.
Wade’s relay teammate Chermariea Hardy, a junior, will compete at state in the 400-meter run after claiming silver at regionals, edging out the third place finisher by a razor-thin margin of about 0.06 seconds with a time of 54.87 seconds.
“I’m very nervous to run on my own, but I’m ready, though,” Hardy said. “I feel ready, and I want to win.”
The game plan for the relay at state is for Wade to start the race, Brathwaite to follow, Muckelroy to run third, and Hardy to anchor the team and finish the race.
“I feel like, since I normally start off the relay, that I have to make sure that whatever pace I set, that everyone else knows that this is what we’re going to run,” Wade said.
“By the time Kennedy hands it off, we’re already up there, and then AB just busts out, and Destiny busts out, and I have nothing to do — just running,” Hardy said.
While it will be the last race on the team for Muckelroy and Brathwaite, they feel like the team will still be in good shape next season when freshmen Ja’Nyla Tucker — who actually ran a leg at regionals — and Ashley Sisson step up into their roles. Tucker and Sisson also will get a taste of the state meet this weekend, traveling with the team to Austin as alternates.
“So, hopefully — well, not even hopefully; we will make it to state again next year,” Hardy said.
This year’s UIL State Track and Field Championships will be held at UT-Austin’s Mike A. Myers Track Complex. The Class 6A girls 4x400-meter relay is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. Saturday, the 400-meter run for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and the 800-meter run for 6 p.m. Saturday.
