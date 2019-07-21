FRIENDSWOOD
Before the 2018 season, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs had a four-year stint in the deep waters of Class 6A. So, when the team returned to the Class 5A ranks last year, head coach Sarah Paulk thinks Friendswood may have been forgotten at that level.
That won’t be the case in 2019.
Returning multiple key players from a 2018 team that had a dominant undefeated run in District 22-5A and a playoff run all the way to the Region III-5A championship match, the Lady Mustangs’ presence is now loud and clear.
“The expectations will definitely be high, and last year, people know who Friendswood is, but we hadn’t played in 5A, and I think we kind of surprised some people or people weren’t thinking about us. Everybody knows about us now, so there’s not going to be any hiding.”
Returning starters include well-rounded junior outside hitter Ashlyn Svoboda (the reigning District 22-5A most valuable player), senior middle blocker Makensy Manbeck (the 2018 district offensive player of the year) and senior setter Tori Weatherley (the 2018 district setter of the year). Long time club teammates, Manbeck and Weatherley have excellent chemistry on the court, Paulk said.
Svoboda, Manbeck and Weatherley were all-state honorees in 2018, as well, with Svoboda and Manbeck being named to two separate all-state teams.
“They’re definitely a good nucleus, but I’m hoping we’ll be able to spread the ball around and not just rely an outside or a middle,” Paulk said. “Having a balanced attack will definitely help us.”
A first-team all-district libero in 2018 as a freshman, sophomore Kate Bueche will likely be moved to outside hitter this season, Paulk said. Therefore, Paulk will need a promising newcomer to step up as the anchor the Lady Mustangs’ defense.
“We’ve got a couple of girls who will compete for that: Gillian Smith, who will be a junior, and Reagan Riley, who’s going to be a senior, and there may be a couple others,” Paulk said. “We’ve got plenty of players who can play defense, but serve receive is going to be the biggest thing for that position.”
Friendswood also will need some depth at middle blocker and on the right side, Paulk said.
“Right side will probably be between Emma Buck and Jordan Norwood, and then the other middle position will be between Brooke Langston and Sarah Sitton,” Paulk said.
The most important role might be finding a vocal leader after graduating energetic senior outside hitter Lauren Hubbard from last season’s team.
“Lauren Hubbard, last year, was such a great leader on the court,” Paulk said. “I know that we have people who can fill that role, it’s just getting them to do that.”
This season in District 22-5A, expect Santa Fe, last season’s runner-up, to be the top challenger, as the Lady Indians graduated just two senior starters from 2018.
The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to begin their regular season 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Clear Lake before entering the prestigious Adidas John Turner Classic tournament hosted by Pearland on Aug. 8-10. Although, Friendswood will host some of the Turner Classic matches, the Lady Mustangs’ official home opener will not be until 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 against Clear Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.