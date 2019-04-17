It’s getting to be crunch time for the Galveston County high school baseball teams still in the mix for a playoff berth, so here’s where things stand and what lies ahead in the 24-6A and 22-5A districts.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Winners of five out of their last six games (including two non-district games in their bye week last week), the Clear Creek Wildcats (4-5 in district) are suddenly surging and have put themselves in a position to earn one of the final two playoff spots still up for grabs in the district.
The Wildcats got their most important win to date on Tuesday when they slowed Clear Falls’ (5-6) upward momentum with a 7-2 win, and the rematch and season series finale between the two teams Thursday will be critical for both squads’ postseason hopes.
A win for the Knights will see them finish the regular season with six district wins, which should be the magic number to get into the playoffs. A win for Clear Creek will give the team a little bit of breathing room ahead of a tough series next week against first-place Clear Springs (8-1), winners of four straight after a 7-0 shutout of Clear Lake (3-6) on Tuesday.
The next two teams behind Clear Creek and Clear Falls have difficult matchups ahead as Clear Lake closes out its series against the Chargers on Thursday, while Alvin (3-6) begins its two-game series next week against the Dickinson Gators (8-2), who are currently on their bye week and just a half-game out of first place.
Clear Brook (2-7) would need to win all its remaining games (one vs. Alvin, two vs. Clear Lake) and get a little help to have a shot at the postseason.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Speaking of suddenly surging teams coming off a big win, the Friendswood Mustangs (7-4 in district) have won six of their past seven district games — most recently in their back-and-forth bout Tuesday against Ball High (8-3), which they won by the score of 7-6.
A victory Thursday at Crosby (5-6) will pretty much clinch a playoff spot for Friendswood, and also give the team a chance to move up in the standings in its regular season finale next Friday at home against Goose Creek Memorial (7-4).
The Mustangs got a little help from their county rival Santa Fe (10-1) on Tuesday, as the first-place Indians continued their push for a district championship by defeating GCM by the score of 4-3, which put Friendswood into a tie with the Patriots for third place in the district standings.
Two games ahead of the next best team in the standings, Ball High, with just three games to go, Santa Fe has only Texas City (2-9), Crosby and Galena Park (5-6) standing in the way of clinching the 22-5A crown.
Santa Fe’s win over the Patriots also helped ease some of the pain of Tuesday’s loss for Ball High, which remains a game ahead of Friendswood and GCM for second place in district.
The Tors have a somewhat favorable schedule down the stretch with two of their final three games coming against Baytown Lee (0-11) on Thursday and Texas City next Friday. Sandwiched between those games is a key matchup against GCM on Tuesday.
