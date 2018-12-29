SANTA FE
Helmed by 2018 Galveston County football coach of the year Mark Kanipes, the Santa Fe Indians fought through adversity after an unbelievable tragedy to achieve a level of success the program hadn’t seen in nearly a decade.
The Indians’ strong season — which included a rare playoff trip — is made all the more memorable with it occurring mere months after the deadly mass shooting at the high school where 10 people were killed and 13 more were wounded.
“That kind of threw everything into the unknown of what to expect and how the kids were going to react,” Kanipes said. “But they came around extremely well, and bounced back from all the changes and adversity they had to face.”
Kanipes said the team held a meeting after the tragedy, allowing those affected a platform to air their feelings. Two of the football program’s athletes, Chris Stone and Riley Garcia, were killed in the shooting, while others were in close proximity to the shooting rampage that occurred on May 18.
“Everything kind of went to a halt on the 18th; we missed school for like two weeks, and then they brought them back,” Kanipes said. “So, the next day, we had a team meeting, got everybody together and kind of laid everything out.
“The seniors did a good job of leading and responded well,” Kanipes added. “We started summer workouts, and everything went pretty good, considering all the things going on on the exterior. It was good, it was kind of an escape for most of them. We had some kids who were immediately involved — I’m talking about in the room — that were right there and had to witness all that carnage.”
As the team looked to focus on football, it was difficult to ignore the distraction of the increased media presence as players returned to the practice field and students returned to classes this past August.
“I’ve coached in seven state championship games and never had that level of media attention,” Kanipes said. “It’s a shame we get it for what we get it for, but I guess that’s the state of the world today.”
Kanipes has been the Indians head coach the past five seasons, and inherited a program that went a combined 2-18 in the two seasons prior to his arrival. The team made steady progress under Kanipes’ new system, and last year had its first winning season since 2010.
“Our motto is to get better in every game, get better every day, get better every year,” Kanipes said. “The kids finally turned the corner, and we had a couple really good freshman classes that we put together. … You build from the lower levels up, and this year’s senior class was really talented.”
In continuing that progress, this season’s realignment did the Indians no favors, as they were placed in a district that included southeast Texas perennial contenders Port Neches-Groves and Nederland, as well as always solid programs in Crosby and Barbers Hill. In fact, the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine projected Santa Fe to finish seventh out of the eight teams in the district.
“Our whole season — all 12 games, counting our scrimmage games — were new opponents, so we kind of came in blind, not really knowing what we were getting into,” Kanipes said. “We never really saw each other on tape, didn’t have any common opponents, so we didn’t know. We knew it was good football out that way, and we knew it was going to be a lot of travel.”
In a season where Santa Fe’s team had to battle through key injuries, the Indians’ defining win came in a home game against state-ranked Crosby on October 19. It would have been Stone’s 18th birthday.
“The win against Crosby is what really propelled us,” Kanipes said. “We were able to beat a good, quality team, and that gave us confidence.”
Santa Fe defied the odds to finish fourth in the District 12-5A-II standings, earning the football team its first trip to the playoffs since 2009 and only the fourth postseason appearance in the entire history of the program.
Prior to taking over the Santa Fe program, Kanipes had 27 years of coaching experience and is one of many branches on the Alan Weddell coaching tree, winning three state championships as a member of Weddell’s La Marque coaching staffs.
Most recently before coming to Santa Fe, Kanipes was the assistant head coach at Pearland, where he won a fourth state title, and he had other coaching stints at La Porte, Aldine MacArthur, Plano West and East Central high schools.
