DICKINSON
With eight returning players, seven of whom will be seniors, the Dickinson Lady Gators volleyball team is approaching the 2019 season with a win-now mentality.
“I’m excited for this season because I feel like, over the past four years, these seniors have just put in the work for this season,” Dickinson head coach Kati Farias said. “That’s why our slogan for this season is, ‘Our time is now.’ With so many seniors, it’s go-time. It’s built up to this moment for them.”
Highlighting the group of experienced players are senior setter Destiny Tom (an all-district second-team selection), senior outside hitter/middle blocker Janell Harvell (an all-district honorable mention) and senior outside hitter/middle blocker Kaegan Rutherford (an all-district honorable mention).
“This will be their third year on varsity,” Farias said of the trio.
Also bringing valuable varsity experience to the 2019 team will be senior libero Shae Stafford, senior defensive specialist Dariane Cram, senior defensive specialist Janae Rangel, senior right-side hitter/setter Avorie Williams and junior middle blocker/outside hitter Emalee Allen. All the returners will be key to the team’s success, Farias said.
“We have a really good core coming back that has experienced some success in our program,” Farias said. “Last year, we made some progress in getting our program back to where we want it to be, and I feel like it made them hungry for more. … We basically have a person with experience in every single position.”
While the Lady Gators did graduate a pair of powerhouse hitters in Amaya Young and Sharanda Anderson from last year’s team, some newcomers to keep an eye on for the Dickinson squad include senior defensive specialists Jayda Jimenez and Camryn Stanley, senior middle blocker/right-side hitter Madelynn Michelena, sophomore middle blocker/right-side hitter Frida Moreno, sophomore middle blocker/right-side hitter Brandolyn Freeman and sophomore right-side hitter/setter Gracie Boone.
“We have three kids who will be moving up from JV who are seniors, and they bring a lot to our group,” Farias said. “And then we have some newbies on the team who will bring some height to our team, for sure.”
The past few years, the Lady Gators have been on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason, last year finishing fifth in the District 24-6A standings with a 3-9 record. But with so many returners and a versatile group of newcomers, they’re aiming to be a part of the playoff picture in 2019.
Standing in the way will be the usual powerhouses out of Clear Creek ISD, like defending 24-6A champs Clear Springs, Clear Falls, Clear Brook and Clear Creek.
“Every night, it’s a dogfight, no matter who you’re playing against — from top to bottom in our district,” Farias said. “So, the teams that make the playoffs are prepared because it’s almost like playoff match every district game. Our goal is to make the postseason because who knows what can happen after that.”
Dickinson begins its regular season 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Baytown Sterling before entering the prestigious Adidas John Turner Classic tournament hosted by Pearland on Aug. 8-10. The Lady Gators’ home opener will be 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 against Atascocita, just in time before hosting their annual tournament Aug. 15 and 17.
