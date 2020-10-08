Clear Creek’s Daqari Tuckson, left, and Andrew Creedon make the stop on Brazoswood quarterback Cameron Mayer to force a fourth during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Clear Creek wide receiver David Dry makes a touchdown grab past Brazoswood’s Jarvous Joseph during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Cody Spears is wrapped up by Brazoswood’s Aaron Pompa during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Rocky Ketchum is brought down by Brazoswood’s Aaron Pompa, left, and Reid Michell after a long run during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek quarterback Cody Raboin stretches for extra yardage against Brazoswood’s Vontroy Malone during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Brazoswood’s Jody Malone looks for running room during the second quarter against Clear Creek at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Rocky Ketchum runs out of the tackle of Brazoswood’s Vontroy Malone during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The ball sails over Clear Creek’s Jeremiah Cams as he is defended by Brazoswood’s Croix Rivera during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The Clear Creek Wildcats take the field for their home matchup with Brazoswood at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Creek’s Lane Brewster looks for running room against Brazoswood’s Cameron Whipple during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Sophomore running back Rocky Ketchum rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries to lead the Clear Creek Wildcats to a 42-17 romp over the Brazoswood Buccaneers on Thursday night at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
