A few storylines to keep an eye on during the 2018 Galveston County high school football season.
1. Will there be a clear-cut No. 1 team in the county?
Ask which Galveston County team was the best in 2017, and the answer gets complicated. If “the best” is defined on which team had the deepest playoff run, then it was Friendswood. If it’s about which team had the best regular season, then it’s District 24-6A champion Clear Springs. But, wait, Dickinson handily beat Clear Springs head-to-head, so was it actually the Gators who were the best? And how does one factor a smaller school that has a great regular season, like Hitchcock did last year?
With more classifications and divisions separating county teams this season, don’t expect for the debate to get any clearer — that is, unless a team surprises everybody with a special season to remember.
2. Will there be an odd team (or teams) out in District 10-5A?
Last year, both Ball High and Texas City made the playoffs and won a playoff game, but a return to the postseason for each team is in serious jeopardy after realignment put them in an extremely difficult district. To get back to the playoffs, the Tors and Stings will have to contend with perennial playoff contenders Angleton, Fort Bend Hightower, Friendswood and Richmond Foster, and rounding out the district are a Rosenberg Terry team coming off a season where it logged a playoff win and a highly promising Alvin Shadow Creek program in its first varsity season.
This crowded district will almost assuredly be difficult to predict, but one thing is guaranteed: there will be four teams in the playoffs and four playoff-quality teams sitting at home in the postseason.
3. How will District 24-6A’s new head coaches fare?
There will be plenty of new game-planning for the squads of 24-6A, as three of the seven teams will feature head coaches in their first seasons with their respective programs. Taking over for retired head coach Darrell Warden, Dwayne Lane will now head up Clear Creek (where he was previously a long time assistant) after guiding South Houston to the playoffs in back-to-back years. Lupe Florez comes to Clear Brook after turning around a previously struggling Bay City program, and Alvin brought aboard Buddy Hardin (who will implement the wing-T) from an offensive coordinator stint at Cy Springs to guide its program.
4. Will another playoff drought end?
Last season, the Ball High Tors ended a playoff drought of seven years, and, for good measure, logged their first postseason win since 1999. While the bulk of Galveston County teams have enjoyed the privilege of competing in playoff football games almost every season in recent years, there are still a few aching to punch a ticket to the postseason. Santa Fe should be more motivated than ever to get the program to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Clear Falls has only made the playoffs once (2013) in eight varsity seasons, but after some lean rebuilding years, could be poised to push for a playoff spot in 2018. Clear Creek is only in a two-year playoff-less stretch, but it must feel like an eternity for a proud program accustomed reaching the postseason almost every season.
